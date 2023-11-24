40-inch FHD TV discounted to under $100 in Black Friday sale

FHD TV sets have been massively discounted this Black Friday. 1080p continues to be the most popular resolution among gamers, and TV sets using it are perfect for those playing on an Xbox Series S or a last-gen console. Moreover, the TV set that has been discounted to the low price of $100 is from TCL. Hence, it won't be a hot pile of e-waste that you would end up throwing away just a few months after purchasing.

The Black Friday sale is the best time to save a few bucks in gaming setup upgrades. Almost every item you could need to enjoy the latest titles has been massively discounted at nearly every leading retail store. The prices won't drop this low anytime soon, and most of the deals will expire tomorrow. If you are eyeing an FHD TV, or any gadget for that matter, act fast.

In this piece, we will go over the finer details of the deal on the TCL 1080p TV, including where to buy it, how to get the best price, and more.

A 40-inch FHD TV for $100 is a steal deal

Budget FHD TVs generally tend to be a bit on the smaller end - we are talking sub-32-inches. TCL is stocking a full 40-inch Class S3 TV for just $99.99 this Black Friday, which makes the deal lucrative.

The set generally sells for $229.99, which is a fair price given the panel size and the extra features it packs. At the current Black Friday deal, however, the TV is a deal not worth missing.

As mentioned, Best Buy is currently stocking the TCL Class S3 TV for $100. The listing mentions that this price will be available for a limited time. We recommend grabbing the deal as soon as possible to avoid paying full price for the TV.

The television is rated 4.4 stars on the Best Buy listing page. Moreover, reviews on the internet, although mixed, are favorable. Since 1080p resolutions can be rather small for a massive display size of 40 inches, we recommend sitting at least 7.5 inches away from the panel for maximum image quality.

Overall, for the loot price of a hundred bucks, we believe buyers will have a fantastic time enjoying content on the panel.

Check out the deal on Best Buy here: TCL 40" Class S3 FHD TV - $99.99