Best phone accessories deals on Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more 2023

Every e-commerce platform, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, is currently offering great deals on products, particularly electronics and smartphones. There are some amazing discounts on smartphone accessories that can make your life easier. This article lists some of the discounts on smartphone accessories across websites.

Top deals on smartphone accessories from Best Buy and more

1) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) has better personalized spatial audio to improve the immersive acoustic experience. Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency are also available.

The earbuds have about 30 hours of battery life and are arguably the most popular version of the AirPods. It is currently available at a discount of $50 at Walmart.

Original Price: $249

Sale Price: $199

2) Apple AirPods Max

How can we miss out on the premium headphones from Apple, the AirPods Max? Some techies claim this product is one of the most comfortable over-the-ear pair of headphones that money can buy. With amazing active noise cancellation, powerful yet gentle on-the-ear drivers, and many available color options, it is a fan-favorite premium headset worldwide.

Walmart is offering the Apple AirPods Max at a whopping $100 discount during this sale season.

Original Price: $549

Sale Price: $449

3) Anker - PowerCore III

Owning a flagship smartphone can sometimes be a headache due to its battery backup. For this reason, a power bank is essential to keep your device operational. This is where the Anker-PowerCore III, which sports a 20,000mAh battery, comes into play. It is currently available at a discounted price of $49.99 at Best Buy.

This device is great for charging on the go as it supports simultaneous three-device charging with a type-A to type-C USB interface.

Original Price: $59.99

Sale Price: $49.99

4) Samsung Buds+

The Samsung Buds+ is available for $49 at Walmart and Best Buy stores after a 50% discount on the tagged price. This product boasts high-quality sound, noise-cancellation, and up to 22 hours of battery life. It has IP-rated sweat and dust resistance, making it a great exercise buddy.

Original Price: $99.99

Sale Price: $49.99

5) iPhone Cases on Best Buy

iPhone cases are useful for protection (Image via Unsplash/ Daniel Romero)

Smartphone protection is necessary, especially if your mobile device is expensive. This offer season, Best Buy has some good discounts on official iPhone cases from Apple. A minimum discount of $12.50 is assured based on the iPhone model you are using. Moreover, these cases come with great build materials and color options.

Original Price: $49.99

Discounts based on models: $12.5-$15

This sale season is great to clear your wishlist, especially electronics. However, while the offers are endless, you should definitely use your hard-earned money on necessary purchases. Therefore, it is recommended that you do some research and choose a product that you need or is right for you.

If you are interested in smartphone discounts, check out the best deals on smartphones here.

