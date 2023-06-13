AMD launches all new Ryzen 7040 series laptops and Ryzen PRO 7000 series desktop CPUs: Specs, features, and more

AMD is back in the game with a ton of new processor launches. The list includes the new Ryzen PRO 7040 series laptops and the Ryzen PRO 7000 series desktop processors. These chips are also the first lineups to support the new Ryzen AI, a dedicated artificial intelligence engine that will carry out AI-specific workloads. The laptops are also bundled with RDNA 3 integrated graphics processors, which bring strong low-power graphics rendering performance to the table.

The Ryzen 7040 lineup will launch with hexa- and octa-core configurations under Ryzen 9, 7, and 5 monikers. On the other hand, the Ryzen PRO processors are chiefly designed as enterprise resolutions. With power-efficiency designs and onboard Radeon graphics chips, they bring support for the latest in connectivity and storage technologies to office and server-use PCs.

Let's look at all the offerings in the new lineups and what they bring to the table.

The new Ryzen PRO processors are solid additions to the existing offerings for business-class use

The new processors aren't a mid-cycle refresh to the original Ryzen 7000 counterparts from a few months ago. Instead, they target a completely different market segment. While the original chips were launched for gamers and personal computing, the PRO variants are built with business-use in mind, where power efficiency and support for the technologies are paramount, as opposed to raw performance.

Ryzen PRO 7040 series laptop processors

The new Ryzen 7040 lineup comes with both high-performance chips to low-power U variants that can operate at as little as 15W. The highest-end offering in this lineup is the Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS chip, which features eight cores and 16 threads. The chip can boost up to 5.2 GHz and draws up to 54W of power. It also comes with the Ryzen AI engine.

There are also other six-core Ryzen 7 and 5 processors in the lineup. A quick look at the specs of all the chips are as follows:

Model Cores / Threads Boost Frequency Base Frequency Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) GPU Model RyzenTM AI Engine AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 7940HS 8/16 Up to 5.2 GHz 4.0 GHz 24MB 35-54W AMD Radeon™ 780M Included AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840HS 8/16 Up to 5.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 24MB 35-54W AMD Radeon™ 780M Included AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7640HS 6/12 Up to 5.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 22MB 35-54W AMD Radeon™ 760M Included AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840U 8/16 Up to 5.1 GHz 3.3 GHz 24MB 15-28W AMD Radeon™ 780M Included AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7640U 6/12 Up to 4.9 GHz 3.5 GHz 22MB 15-28W AMD Radeon™ 760M Included AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7540U 6/12 Up to 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz 22MB 15-28W AMD Radeon™ 740M

Multiple laptops powered by these chips from companies like Gigabyte and Razer will be available for purchase starting today.

Ryzen PRO 7000 desktop processors

AMD is launching only three desktop-grade processors as part of the new lineup. All of these pack a power-efficient 65W TDP and RDNA 2 graphics processors. The chips feature last-gen RDNA 2 graphics processors, which should be enough for their purported use case.

Model Cores / Threads Boost Frequency Base Frequency Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) GPU Model AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 7945 12/24 Up to 5.4 GHz 3.7 GHz 76MB 65W Radeon Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7745 8/16 Up to 5.3 GHz 3.8 GHz 40MB 65W Radeon Graphics AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 7645 6/12 Up to 5.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 38MB 65W Radeon Graphics

The PRO series desktop processors will be available as part of commercial pre-builts for industrial use from vendors like Lenovo, HP, and more. We don't have an exact release date, but availability is expected soon.

