Apple set to sell made-in-India iPhone 15 from launch day, following recent $200 billion loss in China

Apple is all set to sell its iPhone 15 series manufactured in India from the first day of its 2023-24 cycle. This initiative is a significant step forward in the company's aim to reduce its reliance on China for its production. Notably, most iPhones will still originate from Apple's Chinese factories. However, the percentage of share of India and other countries where iPhones are made is slated to increase from this year.

Earlier, it was revealed that India and Vietnam are stepping up as the next major sources of manufacturing iPhones. While Apple isn't leaving China, production will be spread out to ensure better stability, comply with recent government policies, and market their products better. Based on current goals, India will manufacture 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025.

Expand Tweet

Foxconn, one of the major suppliers of Apple, set up iPhone manufacturing units in India as early as 2017. The flagship iPhones are already being manufactured in the country. However, there have been multiple challenges to ensuring efficient production models in the country. Bloomberg has pointed out unforeseen logistics delays India-made iPhones have to face.

Why is Apple making more iPhone 15s in India?

China has been the stronghold for iPhone production ever since the device was introduced in 2007. However, this move backfired for the company multiple times. As recently as last year, factory protests in China threatened the global supply of the iPhone in a move to jeopardize sales. Geopolitical issues are also at the forefront of Apple's decisions to diversify its iPhone production demography.

In recent news, China banned government organizations from using iPhones and urged consumers nationwide to switch to homegrown products from the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo. This single move swiped out $200 billion from the company's near-$3 trillion market cap.

Manufacturing more of the iPhone 15 series in India is, therefore, the company's failsafe to ensure a steady supply and avoid massive losses. Besides the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, other variants are being produced in the country, unlike previous years. This move also helps the company comply with Make in India requirements and initiatives that the government is pushing for. It helps cut costs in taxes, thereby making the iPhone 15 cheaper in the country.