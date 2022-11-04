Are the Twitter servers down (November 4)? Users worldwide report issues after failing to log in

Elon Musk has had a rocky start as the chief of Twitter, with the platform facing certain issues lately. Several users worldwide have reported getting errors when trying to log in to their accounts. Others have reported issues when trying to play content like videos on the web version.

The latest debacle comes at a time when the social media platform is downsizing at a rapid pace. Elon Musk has justified the move by stating that they need to revive the commercial viability of the forum. According to multiple reports, there could be job cuts and a 50% reduction of the original staff count. High-profile employees like former CEO Parag Agrawal have already resigned from their posts.

Twitter has grown massively since its early days and has become a hub of activity worldwide. From memes to sports and politics, the platform has become a beacon of open public discourse.

Musk has promised users that the social media platform would focus on promoting free speech. However, the servers are currently not working, and this will surely temporarily halt the process. It's still being determined what may have caused these problems in the first place, and only certain regions seem to be affected.

Twitter has made the controversial decision to monetize the blue tick

The blue tick on Twitter indicates verified accounts on the platform and is a stamp of authenticity used by celebrities, content creators, and organizations. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the platform would be charging a monthly subscription fee to maintain the verified status of accounts.

Elon Musk has since confirmed that this is the case, but the cost of the subscription is yet to be finalized. Twitter Blue will also likely receive a price hike, with an $8 rate currently being considered. In 2021, the premium service was launched in select regions at $3 a month, and it was later increased to $5. The service could see its second price hike within a year if the rumors turn out to be true.

Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform has been a topic of discussion on Twitter recently. However, the current issues with the servers must be fixed as soon as possible for the conversation to continue.

