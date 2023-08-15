Back-to-school deals: PS5 disc edition discounted to less than $450

The PS5 disc edition has been discounted this back-to-school season. Gamers interested in the console can now pick it up for just $449.99 on Newegg as part of their ongoing promotion before the school year starts later this fall. This isn't the only PS5 discount we spotted so far. The costlier disc variant has been discounted at multiple outlets as we inch close to the launch of a new PlayStation console, which reportedly is a slimline revision of the same.

This is a great time to save some bucks and get the bundled Blu-Ray drive with the PlayStation 5 (which the upcoming Slim model allegedly lacks). Multiple high-quality titles like Spider-Man 2 are headed to the ninth-gen console this Holiday season, making it a deal worth considering.

Back-to-school deals: Best PS5 prices

The PlayStation 5 has been discounted in multiple retail outlets this back-to-school season. The best deals on the console and its accessories are as follows:

PlayStation 5

Gamers can choose between multiple deals on the PlayStation console. Some of the best options to consider are as follows:

Disc edition: $450 (was $500) on Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

$450 (was $500) on Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle: $490 (was $540) on Best Buy and Walmart

$490 (was $540) on Best Buy and Walmart Digital edition bundle (with additional DualSense controller, Media Remote, DualSense Charging Station) : $729 on Newegg

: $729 on Newegg Digital edition God of War Ragnarök bundle: $459 on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

$459 on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy PlayStation VR2: $549 on Amazon

$549 on Amazon PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain bundle: $539 effective on Amazon

DualSense controller

The entire DualSense controller lineup has been massively discounted this back-to-school season. Gamers can pick up any colorway for as low as $50 from leading retail stores. Details on the deals are as follows:

White DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

$49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart Midnight Black DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

$49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart Cosmic Red DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy

$49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy Galactic Purple DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy

$49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy Gray Camouflage DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

$49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart Nova Pink DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Best Buy

$49 (was $75) on Best Buy Starlight Blue DualSense: $49 (was $75) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

Accessories

Besides the console and the controller, the Pulse 3D headset has also been discounted.

Sony Pulse 3D headset: $70 (was $100) on Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

Right now is the best time to grab the PS5 at a considerable discount. Just don't spend the entire school year playing video games on the PlayStation.