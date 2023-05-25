GTA Plus gets a massive 80% discount for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for a limited time

Rockstar Games has listed Grand Theft Auto Online's subscribtion-based service GTA Plus (or +) at a massive 80% discount for a limited period. On regular days, players can purchase Plus for $5.99 monthly on new-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This service activates a plethora of in-game discounts and several other perks for the subscribers.

Additionally, the offered perks and in-game items get refreshed each month and can be accessed anytime after purchasing Plus. While these benefits are enough to attract players, now seems like the best time to enroll into this service given the hefty discount attached to it.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can get GTA Plus for less than a dollar after a massive 80% time-limited discount

Get Plus for $0.99 till May 30, 2023 (image via store.playstation.com)

Over the next few days, Grand Theft Auto Online players can subscribe to GTA + for $0.99, thanks to a massive 80% discount applied by Rockstar Games. However, this offer is time-limited and will be available till Tueday May 30, 2023, by 08:59 GMT, as mentioned on the official PlayStation Store.

This service is strictly limited to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Here are some of the GTA Plus benefits for May 2023:

Free-Mode events - 3x Money and RP

G's Cache - 1.5x Money and RP

Slam Truck - FREE

Arcade Drone Station upgrade - FREE

Zebra Dome - FREE

Purple Snakeskin Spiked - FREE

Dark Blue Vinyl - FREE

Dark Blue Vinyl Cut - FREE

Plus subscribers have also recieved new vehicle respray finishes in the form of Red Orange Flip and Anodized Purple Pearl.

Interestingly, those who enroll into the subscribtion-based service can now potentially get access to benefits of both May and June for less than a dollar. This is because Plus' membership remains valid for 28 days since the billing date and a fresh set of perks generally gets introduced within the first week every month.

Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 mentioned a few hours ago how the developers failed to attach a notification regarding GTA Plus' monthly cycle, which they usually do not miss to add.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



This, however, wasn't added with today's tunable suggesting an extension. Hence the "typo" from last week.



Pic below from previous GTA+ month.

#GTAOnline Whenever we are 2 weeks away from GTA+ end date, Rockstar adds a notification that the current GTA+ month is ending soon. This, however, wasn't added with today's tunable suggesting an extension. Hence the "typo" from last week.

This notification was added close to the end of Plus' monthly cycle. Since that wasn't the case this time, it is possible that Plus could be receiving an extension in June 2023.

