Black Friday deals: Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro best prices and where to buy them

Black Friday sales this year might have come too soon for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro, but buyers can still get some valuable discounts. This is the best chance for them to get beneficial savings and some good deals. Google's 7th generation smartphone comes with substantial improvements over the previous one, and buyers can make the most of it.

Google's Pixel series has been one of the best flagship lineups available in Android, and the 7th generation device was released in October. It quickly became popular as the United States was the first region to get its hands on the device. Priced very competitively, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer a vast bundle of services on both devices.

The Black Friday sales have made both devices of the 7th generation more attractive. There were few expectations of discounts given the timeline of the launch. Yet, there are a few deals that prospective buyers can take advantage of, which would allow them to save more on their purchases.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro can be picked up at lower costs during Black Friday sales

Electronics is a popular department for sales during Black Friday, including recent releases. While the discounts on them might not be significant, they provide a beautiful chance to users to acquire additional savings. Since they don't have any discounts under normal circumstances, prospective buyers should make the most out of it.

The Google Pixel 7 starts from $599 and comes with a host of upgrades in terms of specifications and features. It's now available on the Google Store with a $100 discount. Buyers can pick it up for $500, which is a handy amount to take advantage of.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro provides an even better experience to those willing to spend more. The higher specifications come at a more significant cost and will require buyers to spend $899. Thanks to the Black Friday sales, the device is available at $749, at a discount of $150.

It should be noted that the discounts will last until stocks last, given the high demand during the Black Friday sales. In case of the unavailability of stocks, buyers can look for the 6th generation. It has bigger discounts but lacks some of the upgrades found in the 7th generation.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro retain some of the previous generation's favorite features. Some valuable upgrades include a new Tensor chip. With the discounts, buyers can get some additional savings. Plenty of other products from Google are also on a discount that will allow buyers to get bigger discounts.

