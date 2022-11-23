Black Friday deals: Paramount Plus drops to all-time low with 50% discount

Black Friday week might just be the best time to subscribe to Paramount Plus, as the entertainment giant is offering a substantial discount on the service. While physical goods are often the main focus of discounts during this period, software and entertainment manufacturers are now also taking advantage of the occasion.

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in purchases, as many things are offered at significantly lower prices. The sales pattern on this occasion has also changed, as electronics are no longer the sole attraction. For example, there are now massive discounts on digital versions of video games during this period.

Paramount Plus has also joined the bandwagon, offering a significant discount to anyone who wants to get a premium subscription. The offer is available until November 27, 2022. Anyone who takes the annual subscription during this time will save precisely 50% of what they would have otherwise had to pay.

The Black Friday offer is available across Paramount's website and is open to all users in the United States as long as they don't have an active subscription. Moreover, both service tiers have been included in the offer, allowing greater flexibility to viewers.

Subscribers will get the first year of Paramount Plus Essential at just $24.99, while the Premium tier will cost $49.99.

The Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus could incentivize more people to subscribe to the Premium tier

Paramount Plus has been split into two tiers. Those with lower budgets often opt for the Essential plan, which normally costs $5 a month or $50 a year.

Thanks to the Black Friday offer, the Premium tier will cost the same as Essential for the first year of service. This opens up better opportunities for subscribers, who can get the upgraded tier by spending the same amount of money.

Most importantly, the Essential and Premium tiers are similar in content. By paying twice the amount, Premium users get some advantage in their membership.

For one, the Premium tier is entirely free of commercials. The Essential tier has limited commercials by comparison.

Premium users also have a significant advantage as all applicable content can be downloaded for offline watching. This makes the tier very advantageous for those who travel a lot, as they can carry their favorite shows on the journey.

The Premium tier of Paramount Plus also comes with a local CBS channel.

