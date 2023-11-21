Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A03s discounted to less than $50

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is available for a bargain of just $50 this Black Friday sale. The smartphone was introduced as an entry-level offering for $160 in 2021. It packs a modest spec sheet and targets people who want a device for calling and content consumption. Although we don't believe the device is the best deal for its launch MSRP, the current $50 deal is too good to miss.

Modern smartphones with the latest software and decent hardware will easily cost over $150. Most $50 smartphones are e-waste that isn't good at general tasks. Thus, if you are cash-strapped or are looking for a backup device, this Samsung Galaxy smartphone might be the best choice.

In this piece, we will list the details of the Galaxy A03s deal, including how to claim it before the Black Friday season is over.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is an unbeatable deal for $50

Multiple stores are running promotions on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Some of the latest devices from the Korean tech giant, like the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, are being sold through crazy deals. The Galaxy A03s has also been discounted alongside these more premium options.

The best prices on the budget device are at Walmart. We spotted the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant for the low price of $49.88 this Black Friday. You can typically get only feature phones at this price, so don't expect much from the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is limited to 4G connectivity and is powered by the rather modest Helio P35 chipset, which doesn't have the best performance in the market but is enough for basic multitasking and casual gaming. Moreover, it pairs a massive 5,000 mAh cell, which can pump out all-day battery life.

The A03s variant currently on sale is locked to Simple Mobile. They have lucrative deals for both limited and unlimited data plans starting from $25 a month. Simple's network is handled by T-Mobile's US-wide service. Hence, reception won't be a major issue. This further adds to the allure of the deal on the Galaxy smartphone.

We highly recommend the A03s over any other option available for the $50 price range. It is considerably better than the Moto G Pure 2021, which has also been discounted to around the same price on Best Buy. The overall experience with either of these phones won't be the best, but they are pretty close to a modern smartphone with a decently capable processor, an HD display, and a multi-camera setup.

Readers can purchase the smartphone here: Samsung Galaxy A03s 32 GB - $49.88