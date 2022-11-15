Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE best prices and where to buy them

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is up for grabs at a great deal in the Black Friday period, and buyers can save a decent chunk of their money. With extensive sales across all retailers, there has never been a better time to pick up a mobile phone.

The Black Friday period gets plenty of sales across all categories, with electronics being one of the main focus areas. Mobiles tend to be hot sellers during this time, with all major brands offering big discounts to increase sales. Samsung has several products up for sale, including its flagship mobiles.

It's essential for buyers to know where they can find the best deals. With so many sales going on at this time, knowing the best one will allow individuals to not miss out on exciting offers. As expected, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has some great offers that buyers can take advantage of.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might not be the latest release of the line, but it would make sense to acquire it in 2022. Given its flagship nature, the device's hardware can still outcompete many devices on the market. Moreover, the Black Friday deals offer more value to any buyer with additional discounts.

The 128 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE costs $699 to acquire at the total price. Thanks to a great Black Friday deal, buyers can find a $200 discount on the said variant. They can access the deal on Best Buy and get their hands on the product for only $499.

Moreover, the valuation can be further improved with the feature of a trade-in. Buyers can return their older devices and get additional discounts on the final price. This will vary across retailers, so buyers will have to verify from their end how much return they can get.

With increased demand, more buyers will be looking to get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE while the Black Friday discount is live. Individuals must also note that the offer is valid until the stocks last. They should hurry to get the device at a discount given the incredible demand during this period.

With faster internet, buyers can enjoy many advanced features, such as a 6.4" AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The FE version is factory-unlocked and offers 5G connectivity right out of the box. Aside from superior hardware, its 4500 mAh battery will ensure that users won't run out of juice.

