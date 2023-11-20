Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S23+ discounted to less than $800

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has been handsomely discounted in the ongoing Black Friday sale. This smartphone is one of the best offerings from the Korean tech giant and has been introduced as a premium flagship-grade entry to compete against the likes of the iPhone 14 and 15 series devices. At just $800, the phone is a more lucrative deal than what the competition has to offer.

Samsung has gone all out with crazy deals on their Galaxy smartphones this Black Friday. Both current-gen and older devices are available at massive discounts. Everything from the flagship S23 Ultra to the $100 A03s is available for less than their introductory MSRPs.

In this article, we will outline the details of the Galaxy S23+ deal, including how to claim it at the best price before the Black Friday season is over.

The Galaxy S23+ at $800 is a deal you should not miss

Multiple retail stores are running crazy Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy devices. However, the best deal on the S23+ is currently on the e-commerce giant Best Buy. A superb offer on the S23 Ultra was also spotted on this website.

Best Buy is currently offering the 256 GB RAM variant of the S23+ for $800. If you are opting for AT&T or Verizon carriers, the device can be financed for $22.22 every month, down from the regular $27.70 a month. The unlocked variant is available at a flat $799 price.

Apart from the 256 GB variant, the 512 GB option has also been discounted by $200. It is now available for $919 on the website, down from the introductory price of $1,119. AT&T and Verizon are offering the smartphone for just $25.55 a month.

Back in early 2023, the 256 GB Galaxy S23+ was launched for $1,000. Thus, $200 off on the smartphone is welcomed by many who want to enjoy the full features of the flagship-grade device on a budget. It has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, so an $800 discount this Black Friday is too good of a deal to miss.