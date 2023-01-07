CES 2023: Dell and Alienware debut new laptops featuring RTX Mobile GPUs, specs, prices, and more

Dell and its gaming sub-brand, Alienware, two market leaders in computer hardware, showcased their new laptops featuring Nvidia RTX Mobile GPUs at CES 2023 on January 5. This article will provide an informative overview of the laptops, their specs, prices, and more.

Dell and Alienware have debuted their new lineup of laptops with advanced technologies designed to target gamers. Focusing on the RTX Mobile GPUs, both brands have shown their latest products and offered insight into their capabilities.

Dell and Alienware present latest iterations of M and X Series laptops

Alienware unveiled two different models during the CES 2013 exhibition, one of which features a 16-inch panel, while the other boasts an 18-inch panel. So it is easy to assume that screen real estate was a primary concern during the development of both models.

Alienware M-18, a jab at the desktop market

The larger M-18 laptop is going to be a 'desktop killer' in the developers' opinion. It will feature some extremely heavy-weight components. The display on the M-18 is a QHD panel in the 16:10 Golden Aspect Ratio.

The laptop also features a bevy of ports for additional displays, including two Thunderbolt 4 Ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. It has enough horsepower to tackle such impressive display capabilities, with top-tier models featuring 13th-Gen Intel CPUs and up to an RTX 4090 from Nvidia. The laptop also has upgradable dual-slot DDR5 RAM with room for up to 9 TBs of m.2 NVME storage.

Alienware X-16, the flagship with a smaller footprint

The smaller cousin to the M-18 is the X-16, which was also featured at CES 2022. Its design has let go of the 17-inch frame, which was used by the company thus far. Despite having a smaller footprint than its predecessors, the X-16 boasts 14% more screen real estate, thanks to the use of the 16:10 Golden Ratio.

The X-16 will also feature 13th Generation Intel CPUs with support for AMD CPUs in the latter half of 2023. This will also be the first time that the company will be using a six-speaker array for superior audio quality.

Both the X-16 and the M-18 will be based on Alienware's Legend 3 design and will feature an improved rubber-feet arrangement, which is targeted towards better airflow and grip while in use.

Pricing and availability

Both the M-18 and the X-16 will be available in the coming months, with their highest-end configurations being available first, followed by the lower-end variants. The M-18 will have a starting price of $2,099 but will go up to $2,899 for the top-tier model. The X-16, however, will be more premium, with its minimum price being $2,149 and the highest-end option costing $,3099. Both models will feature AMD CPUs in the long run.

Poll : 0 votes