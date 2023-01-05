CES 2023: Nowatch is a health-focused smartwatch that does everything except tell the time

CES 2023 will start on January 5, and companies such as smartwatch maker Nowatch are excited about their new product releases. Smartwatches have been recently following a trend where they try to provide a lot of features at a very low cost, but Nowatch has taken a unique approach by focusing only on monitoring health.

CES has become a massive event for brands to showcase their innovations. During the event, Nowatch announced a smartwatch that does not have a display like a regular smartwatch but instead uses a gemstone that can be swapped out. The base of the gemstones have the usual smartwatch sensors that offer detailed information about the user's health.

Nowatch is a smartwatch like no other

The Dutch company has completely focused on monitoring the health of the user. The watch offers a fully functional health tracker and avoids using a standard analog or digital clock display.

According to reports, co-founder Hylke Mutinga lost six friends within a span of a year and then found himself suffering from a rare disease known as PXE. This was the inspiration behind the watch, as Mutinga aims to spread awareness about health.

What makes the Nowatch unique?

Lance Ulanoff @LanceUlanoff #CESUnveiled twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No face, no problem. The NoWatch is a smartwatch that feature’s swappable gemstones instead of a screen. The base has all the usual smartwatch features and sensors. The tiny charger doubles as a powerful magnet that you use to swap gemstone faces. #CES2023 No face, no problem. The NoWatch is a smartwatch that feature’s swappable gemstones instead of a screen. The base has all the usual smartwatch features and sensors. The tiny charger doubles as a powerful magnet that you use to swap gemstone faces. #CES2023 #CESUnveiled twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/i8v2rrGkxU

The watch has been named "Awareable" and does not contain a screen on its face but instead uses a variety of gems. The watch can track the user's health silently using built-in EDA technology manufactured by Phillips.

It uses a non-harmful current to monitor the user's stress level, thinking level, mood, and much more, as well as notify the user about their stress and emotion levels.

The watch does the monitoring in real-time and also makes suggestions that can help the user lead a healthier life. It also includes a PPG to monitor blood circulation, a temperature sensor to monitor body temperature, and an EDA for measuring stress.

The smartwatch can then be paired with an Android and iOS device to send the monitored data to the user's device using an app.

Pricing and offerings of Nowatch

The price of Awareable will start at $500, and the watch will ship with a single gem. More gems can be purchased separately, and some of the options offered are Rose Quartz, Lapis Lazuli, Falcon Eyes, Amethysts, and Tigers Eye. The price of the stones will start at $25 but will largely depend on the type of stone.

The watch will have a battery life of up to four days, which is decent for smartwatches. The co-founder also promised to bring improvements to the device and mentioned that the company plans to collaborate with artists to introduce more designs for the gems.

