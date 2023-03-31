ChatGPT has reportedly been banned in Italy after the National Data Protection Authority raised concerns over privacy violation. The AI chatbot tool will be temporarily disabled throughout the country, while the necessary investigations are being conducted.

The ChatGPT AI chatbot was developed by OpenAI, a US-based company, and is slated to receive a more advanced system. The investigation was reportedly started against the parent company itself as the authorities have raised a few flags on its “mass data gathering” protocols.

However, the AI chatbot will be released once the company abides by the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Let us take a closer look at the ban on ChatGPT in Italy and the associated concerns.

ChatGPT gets denied access in Italy over privacy violation concerns

ChatGPT privacy concerns

The ChatGPT AI chatbot is an experimental tool that is under development and utilizes a massive amount of data to provide the required information to the userbase. It utilizes the network to sift through data and constructs the most relevant answers to the questions it is asked.

The Italian authorities have cited that this AI chatbot lacks some basic legal justifications for the collection and storage of personal data. This is a legitimate concern as the AI can record and build information acquired for an account. However, the company deemed these actions as a way to “train” the AI in the human world with real data.

The country’s administration has served OpenAI with a straightforward ultimatum. It has provided the company with a maximum of 20 days to present new plans to align the AI tool with EU’s privacy regulations. Failure to comply will lead to a penalty of up to 4% of the company’s global revenue.

The privacy of every citizen in a country is a basic and fundamental right that the authorities must uphold at all times. The privacy of a person can be compromised on various fronts - physically and digitally. Considering that the digital footprint of most people has gone up, a large part of the identity, habits, and crucial information remains on the web.

These datasets require protection at all times and call for the involvement of the law to guarantee a checking system is in place. This further ensures that people can securely store their personal data without the risk of it leaking.

OpenAI is yet to respond to the authorities at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

