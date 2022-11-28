Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Get the M2 MacBook Air at an all-time low

The M2 MacBook Air has received discounts on the occasion of Cyber Monday week, and it's the best chance enthusiasts will have to pick up the 2022 release at a discount. The latest model comes with some big upgrades over its previous generation, and it has received a major deal for the first time since its launch.

MacBooks have become synonymous with quality and precision in the computing world, and cater to a wide range of needs. They are one of the more expensive options that one can acquire from the market, hence, any discount is always welcome. The proposition becomes even more enticing when a reduction in price is applied to the latest model.

あそら(ボット) @AndyRSS 9to5mac: Best MacBook Cyber Monday 2022 deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, Mac Studio all-time low, more; ift.tt/JfoQ5Xa 9to5mac: Best MacBook Cyber Monday 2022 deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, Mac Studio all-time low, more; ift.tt/JfoQ5Xa https://t.co/BtGLmKl14o

That is the case now as Amazon is providing its United States' users with an amazing offer. The M2 MacBook Air was a hot launch in 2022 and has impressed many with its upgrades. Originally, the device costs $1199 to buy and is one of the more affordable offerings. The price is also why it tends to be a favorite of students and casual users who want to use notebooks from Apple.

Buyers can pick it up for $1049 during the Cyber Monday period. The $150 discount is quite a handful, considering that it's a recent model. Given that this is the first instance of a discount, it's a good bargain for those who want to avoid settling for the older model.

Disclaimer: Buyers might find the model out of stock and may have to wait for a possible restocking if that's the case.

The M2 MacBook Air is a perfect bargain to pick during Cyber Monday sales

As mentioned above, a $150 discount might not seem significant, especially compared to some of the offers on other brands. However, it means that buyers can get the latest Apple flagship while saving extra money. The M2 MacBook Air is also the cheapest option to go for those who don't have the budget to go for the Pro variant.

The M2 MacBook Air has received a buff in terms of display, with a larger 13.6" screen featuring razor-sharp displays. The M2 processor has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU that withstands all loads. Several utility features make it perfect for professionals and students alike.

Additionally, it comes with a 18-hour battery life that allows great scope for portability and work whilst traveling. All of this can be availed for much less via Cyber Monday's deal, and buyers can even use the saved funds to get other peripherals from Apple.

Poll : 0 votes