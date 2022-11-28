10 best Cyber Monday tech deals at Best Buy

Cyber Monday is almost here, and major online stores are offering massive discounts on their products, making it a great time for tech enthusiasts to take advantage of various deals and save some money in the process.

Multinational consumer electronics retailer Best Buy has made many of its products affordable this Cyber Monday, much to the delight of its patrons. Here are ten of the best tech deals at Best Buy during the sale.

A look at the best tech deals at Best Buy during the Cyber Monday sale

10) LG C2 OLED evo 4K UHD 42" ($899.99)

The LG C2 is a medium-sized TV that features a crisp 2160p resolution OLED display, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia Geforce Now, 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10. It also has built-in access to multiple streaming apps.

The C2 42-inch is generally sold for $1299.99 but is currently available for $899.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.

9) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128 GB Wi-Fi ($419.99)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi 128 GB (Image via Best Buy)

The Samsung Galaxy S7 tablet has a large 12.4-inch display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600, a massive 10090 mAh battery capacity, and an octa-core processor. It includes an S Pen to take down notes and allows you to sketch and doodle.

The Galaxy S7 usually retails for $599.99 but is currently on sale for $419.99.

8) Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB Holiday Console ($249.99)

The Xbox Series S 512 GB Holiday Console (Image via Best Buy)

The Xbox Series S is a budget gaming console with a frame rate of 120 fps, quick resume, backward compatibility, HDR, Dolby surround sound, and support for Xbox One accessories. The console can also stream 4K videos.

The retail price for the Series S is $299.99 but through the Cyber Monday sale, it is available for $249.99.

7) Dell S3222DGM 32" LED Curved QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor ($249.99)

The Dell S3222DGM is a 32-inch monitor which comes with a VA panel, 2560 x 1440 display resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, curved screen, AMD FreeSync support, and 2ms response time. It can also be used with a VESA mount.

The monitor sells for $349.99 although the sale allows you to purchase it for $249.99.

6) Astro Gaming A50 Wireless ($249.99)

The Astro Gaming A50 Wireless (Image via Best Buy)

The perfect gaming headset, the Astro Gaming A50 Wireless has impressive attributes such as Astro Audio V2, Dolby Audio, 15 hours of battery life, and voice balance. It also features USB sound card functionality while paired with a PC to provide voice balance, along with gaming and voice streaming without the need for optical cables.

The A50 Wireless is generally available for $299.99 but is currently available for $249.99 throughout the Cyber Monday sale.

5) Fitbit Sense 2 ($199.95)

Fitbit Sense 2 can measure a user's stress, sleep, heartbeat, heart rate, and active zone minutes. It has a built-in GPS for location and comes with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control the smartwatch. It can also be used to receive notifications for calls, texts, and applications.

Sense 2 carries a price tag of $299.95 but this Cyber Monday, you can get it for $199.95.

4) SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless ($125.99)

The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless (Image via Best Buy)

The SteelSeries Aerox 9 is the perfect wireless mouse for gamers. It is ultra-lightweight and features 18 programmable buttons, AquaBarrier protection, TrueMove air sensor, and supports connection using both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery life lasts for a mammoth 180 hours to help with uninterrupted gameplay.

The Aerox 9 is usually sold for $149.99 but is currently available for $125.99 as part of the Cyber Monday sale.

3) Corsair Vengeance Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) 3600MHz ($109.99)

The Corsair Vengeance Pro 32 GB 3600 MHz (Image via Best Buy)

The Corsair Vengeance Pro 32 GB is a high-performance DDR4 RAM that features a speed of 3600 MHz. It has dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting, custom performance PCB, tightly screened memory, maximum bandwidth for both AMD and Intel DDR4 motherboards, and supports XMP 2.0.

Vengeance Pro is typically sold at $122.99 but with a slight discount, can be purchased for $109.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.

2) Corsair K60 Pro Ten Key Less Wired ($99.99)

The Corsair K60 Pro Ten Key Less Wired Mechanical Keyboard (Image via Best Buy)

The Corsair K60 Pro comes with OPX RGB Mechanical Keyswitches, a durable aluminum frame, 8000 Hz Hyper-Polling, a detachable USB-C cable, anti-ghosting, and FN key shortcuts. It also has a Windows Key lock mode to prevent accidental interruptions when gaming.

The K60 Pro is usually available for $129.99 but is being sold for $99.99 as part of the Cyber Monday sale.

1) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($39.99)

The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Image via Best Buy)

The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller is the official controller for Xbox. It has features for custom mapping along with share buttons and easy pairing and switching. It also has a highly impressive battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is sold at $59.99 although the Cyber Monday sale will allow you to get one for just $39.99.

