Discord increases file sizes to 25MB for free users: Details, new perks, and more

Discord has rolled out an update that increases the file share limit from 8 MB to 25 MB. The online VoIP and socialization platform, popular among gamers and streamers, has often been used to share high-res 4K screenshots and gameplay videos.

In the past, many users have complained about the 8 MB transfer limit on the free plan. The platform's developers have now decided to increase the upload size limit to up to 500 MB for Nitro users. These added features, including 4K video streaming and customizable banners, make the $10 per month subscription plan worth the extra cash.

The new update was well-received by users. It comes after Discord added support for voice chat on the Xbox and PlayStation.

With another major update targeted at improving the user experience, the platform has been on a roll lately.

The new upload limits are available thanks to Discord's latest update. Users can now start sharing files up to 25 MB. If you are still stuck with the old transfer limit, try updating the app manually. For most users, the process is automatic as the app updates itself before launching.

Nitro users can now enjoy up to 500 MB file transfer limits. It is worth noting, however, that the $3 Nitro Basic plan will continue to be limited to a maximum upload size of 50 MB, which is still double what the free plan offers.

The latest update didn't introduce a ton of features to the platform. However, as part of the recently introduced April 6 patch, Nitro users can now use Super Reactions. All tiers of the premium subscription are eligible for the feature. The update introduces a "fun animation" that will pop up on the page with emoji reactions.

Free users will also be able to try out the feature. Two free Super Reactions have been added to every account. Nitro Basic and Nitro Classic members will get two Super Reactions per week, while Discord Nitro members will get five every seven days.

Overall, the new file size update and Super Reactions make the platform more fun to use.

