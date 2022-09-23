Google announces budget-friendly Chromecast with innovative features - Release date, price, and more

With the new Google Chromecast, the tech giant has produced a potential winner that could totally change the streaming game in the future. The new device isn't just budget-friendly, it also comes with a remote-control feature and several other notable innovations. Moreover, users now have a cheaper option to go with if they don't want to opt for the 4K version.

Google has created a much more budget-friendly option that will appeal to a casual audience interested in consuming streaming services on their televisions. The company has also handed out important information for enthusiasts regarding the price, features, and when they can expect the product to become available.

Google has reduced the gap between what's available on stream and what's being shown on traditional television. The Chromecast allows users to stream across different devices.

Google's new Chromecast is a budget-friendly option but doesn't sacrifice features

The new budget-friendly option goes live starting September 22 or 23, depending on the region. It's available in the "snow" color shade in 19 countries, including the United States.

The new device will be priced at $30, making it part of the budget line of the series. However, it will still come with a remote control. This is also the first time in four years that Google has updated its budget-friendly option.

Google has also mentioned that the new Chromecast will come with HD support. Although the devices won't be getting 4K HDR support, their 1080p capabilities won't be too shabby by any means. The remote that comes with the device seems similar to the 2020 model, but there could be internal changes to the electronics.

There will be support for over 10,000 apps, including all the major ones like Netflix, Disney+, and more. Additionally, the new device will come with goodies that users can enjoy, like Google TV. US buyers will get six months of Peacock Premium, which has a variety of offerings.

Interestingly, Google may have updated its budget option, but it's certainly late to the party. The new edition costs less than the first device, but other brands like Amazon have budget options at similar price points. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact the new Chromecast is able to have.

