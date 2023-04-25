Bitly, the popular URL-shortening service has been in troubled waters for a few weeks now, and it again (at the time of writing) was non-functional for a few hours. Due to general issues with its website, many users of the popular shortening tool were receiving a service outage warning. As a result, many also received maintenance in-progress signs on the website.

You can stay away from these issues by using some good alternatives. Also, you might be wondering what the main advantages of Bitly are if you're going to use a URL-shortening tool to customize your domain links. We will now take a look.

Bitly issues have been recurring over the past two weeks

Based on the latest update, the website developers have assured their users that they are monitoring the results, and therefore, a fix has been pushed. Bitly allows you to express your public domain links or URL in the same way as other sharing websites. But for digital marketers, these issues are really concerning as, over the last two weeks, we have seen a lot of maintenance issues on the popular website.

Bitly is still really popular as it ensures that shortened URLs only take up a little space wherever you place them. With this excellent tool, you can track the number of views your shared URL links have received so far. Another unique thing about the service is that it comes with nominal subscription plans. This implies that its essential features are mostly free, but you can also enhance your use case using a paid subscription.

Popular alternatives if you don't want to use Bitly

Below, we'd like to mention the top three alternatives you can try:

If you're searching for a strong competitor to Bitly or even just one with a free and easy-to-use interface, Rebrandly could be the perfect alternative. TinyURL- For more than two decades, TinyURL has been in operation to shorten URLs and does so efficiently, without any fuss.

For more than two decades, TinyURL has been in operation to shorten URLs and does so efficiently, without any fuss. Short.io - With the help of Short.io, you may direct users to a different URL according to their location or the device they are using. This is helpful to ensure that users receive the correct app download URL links

Many other alternatives can be easily used in case of any server issues on the website or if you want to try out different tools.

