Is the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti failing? Production scales down due to lack of demand

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is failing, per recent reports. The 8 GB variant of the graphics card was off with a rough start following poor reception from multiple reviewers. Now, it is facing the brunt of media reviews as almost nobody wants to buy the premium 60-class 1080p gaming GPU. Part of the poor sales has been attributed to the high pricing of the cards as well as poor relative performance.

The last-gen RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT are chewing through the sales of the 4060 Ti. The AMD GPUs offer identical to slightly better performance and, most importantly, they are cheaper.

In recent news, Nvidia has slowed down the production of the RTX 4060 Ti. There is reportedly a shortage, and the card has run out of stock in multiple retail storefronts. Although this will help Team Green cut some slack, the company is leaving the premium mid-range segment empty for AMD to take over with its upcoming RX 7700 series GPUs.

The AMD RX 6700 XT gives tough competition to the RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is out of stock in the Chinese store JD.com (Image via JD.com)

The RTX 4060 Ti launch propelled sales of the 6700 XT and the 6750 XT GPUs. Both these cards are faster than the Ada Lovelace-based mid-ranger. Below is a detailed performance statistic of the cards in multiple demanding modern video games.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spider-Man Remastered 109 113 Hitman III 103 112 A Plague Tale: Requiem 56 54 Cyberpunk 2077 58 58 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 110 116 Watch Dogs: Legion 66 73 Far Cry 6 93 101

In addition, the 6700 XT cards feature more VRAM (12 GB compared to the 8 GB buffer on the base model 4060 Ti). Although Nvidia has countered this with a 16 GB RTX 4060 Ti, that graphics card will cost you $500, which makes it even costlier than the 6700 XT. In addition, at resolutions like 1080p and 1440p, most games have no added benefit because of the extra 4 GB VRAM.

All of this culminated in a very poor reception of the 4060 Ti as well as the new RTX 4060. Reports say only one person bought the card in a busy store in Tokyo. Thus, the relatively poor price-to-performance ratio has hit Nvidia hard. As we found in our review, the 4060 Ti isn't a weak GPU by any means. But the competition is hitting it hard.

To help this scenario, the company is creating an artificial shortage of the 4060 Ti. If the GPU doesn't sell, people won't search for reviews. This will help cut the company some slack.