Labor Day deals: Massive discounts on AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 5 7600X, and Ryzen 5 7600

Labor Day sale is upon us. Multiple retailers have discounted AMD chips like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 5 7600X, and the Ryzen 5 7600. Gamers can now avail extra demands on these processors over the already-discounted price tags AMD had introduced a couple of months ago following poor sales and demand. The chips are now more lucrative than ever. If you have been eyeing a Zen 4-based build, now is the best time to snag one of these Ryzen 7000 processors.

We scoured the internet for the best prices on the Team Red processors, and this article will fill you in on the cheapest rates and where you can snag them. Do note that all of these promotions are available for a limited time. So act swiftly and grab the chips before the best prices are gone.

Best Labor Day deals on Ryzen 7000 CPUs

The best deals on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D can be found on Newegg. The chip is listed for $399 on the website, $50 down from its $450 launch MSRP. In addition to this discount, gamers can qualify for another $15 discount by using the promo code LDCV29442, which brings the price down to $384.99. For this price, the chip is worth it, given its performance.

The Ryzen 5 7600X is also available for a cheesy discount on Newegg this Labor Day. The chip was launched for $300 back in 2022. However, it was subsequently discounted to $250 to keep it competitive against the Core i5 13500 and the 13600K. The chip is currently listed for $245 on Newegg, and gamers can get another $10 off with the code LDCV29228. This brings the price down to $235.

The cheaper Ryzen 5 7600 is also available for a solid deal on the website this Labor Day. The processor is priced at $229. However, with the promo code LDCV29233, gamers can get another $10 off, which brings the price down to $219. Gamers can save a lot by opting for one of the deals in the ongoing promotion. If you want any of these chips for your next build, now is the best time.