Logitech plans to launch new handheld cloud console for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now

Logitech and Tencent could be cooking up something that would change the handheld device market as people know it. Since the evolution of the Nintendo Switch, there has been a lot of emphasis on the market, with the Steam Deck being the new kid on the block. Now, there is fresh news about a new potential competitor.

Logitech has been a major player in the peripherals market with decades of experience. According to Verge, the company is now looking to enter new ventures and will take a step into the market of handheld consoles.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the company will collaborate with fellow tech giants Tencent. A formal announcement has already been made, and the upcoming device is sure to interest fans all over the world.

Logitech and Tencent to enter the handheld console market with a mystery product

The new announcement came earlier at the start of August. While there has not been much elaboration on the exact nature of the product, Logitech has already provided a glimpse on what one should expect.

General Manager Ujesh Desai explained the rationale behind their collaboration with Tencent, saying:

"As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it's why we partnered with them."

The new product will emphasize cloud gaming and merge it with the benefits of portability. Desai elaborated:

"As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've been working on."

Though the Steam Deck stands as a direct competitor, Logitech and Tencent wish to take their device one step further by focusing on the potential of cloud streaming. The concept works uniquely as the game runs on cloud servers. This ensures that a player's data is stored across multiple devices so that they can play games on the go.

While the Steam Deck does have cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia, this mysterious console could be cheaper. So while it will be limited in features, someone who wants to enjoy cloud gaming could have a handy alternative to the Deck.

The company's ambitions are quite grand as the they are looking to partner with both Xbox and Nvidia to further enhance their cloud gaming services. There is a website for the console, but nothing much is on it. Therefore, expecting the console to be available anytime soon will be premature.

For now, fans have to wait to find out the specifications, possible prices in different regions, and the potential release window.

