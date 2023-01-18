Microsoft set to layoff more than 10,000 employees starting today

Microsoft announced massive layoffs that will be taking place starting today, affecting thousands of employees. The tech giant's CEO Satya Nadella announced in an official blog post that the company would be:

"Making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of Fiscal Year 2023 Quarter 3."

According to the blog post, the changes are the result of a "cost restructuring" for FY 23. The layoffs are reported to be announced in the tech giant's engineering division (including a few positions in Xbox) as early as Wednesday.

Microsoft currently has over 220,000 employees in several different divisions worldwide, and the latest layoffs would slash almost two percent of its current workforce. The latest layoffs are apparently higher than last year's, which saw the Washington-based company slash one percent of its workforce.

According to the official blogpost/ memo by CEO Satya Nadella, the latest round of layoffs will affect less than five percent of the company's total workforce; however, this is still a huge number that will lose their jobs as a result of internal restructuring for the upcoming fiscal year.

Tom Warren @tomwarren on January 18th, 2022, Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion



Exactly a year later and Microsoft is announcing some of its biggest layoffs ever, affecting 10,000 employees

In the blog post, Nadella also hinted that the software development giant and other prolific tech companies would face a very challenging two years ahead, which was the driving force for the changes the company intends to make for its upcoming fiscal year.

The latest round of job cuts is one of Microsoft's largest ever. The previous biggest being 5,800 in 2009 and 18,000 in 2014 (which also included approximately 12,500 former Nokia employees).

The recent layoffs come just days after the company implemented a new "unlimited time off policy," which allows employees with unused vacation balances to get a one-time payout at the end of the fiscal year and allows managers to approve "unlimited discretionary time-off."

While the policy was received positively by most employees internally, the lack of guaranteed days off and benefits did garner a fair bit of criticism.

Microsoft is the latest in a line of big tech companies that have announced massive layoffs, stating structural and financial changes. Meta was in the spotlight recently for its layoff announcement that affected more than 11,000 employees in several different divisions worldwide.

Another recent tech establishment that has faced massive internal layoffs is Amazon, axing more than 18,000 employees.

