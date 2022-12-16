More Intel AIBs enter the market as Gigabyte launches new Arc GPUs

More add-in board (AIB) partners have started launching Arc GPUs in the market. The latest addition to the list after ASRock and Gunnir is Gigabyte. The Taiwanese hardware manufacturer has been making third-party GPUs for Nvidia and AMD for decades now. Thus, they are an experienced player in the field.

For now, Gigabyte Gaming OC and Windforce GPUs have been spotted in Russia, according to a report originally published on Videocardz. Gigabyte has launched two models of Arc 3 GPUs. The graphics cards currently on sale include the Arc A310 and Arc A380. The company is yet to launch models for the higher-end Arc models as well.

The Gigabyte Arc GPU models start from $170. The Gaming OC variant is a higher-end triple-fan card with a custom backplate. It is a premium option.

The Windforce 4G card lacks these features. It is a dual-fan card, does not come with as much heatsink, and also lacks a backplate. The A310 option is priced more modestly. They will make up for the cheapest offerings from the company.

More details on the Gigabyte variants of Intel Arc GPUs

The Gigabyte Gaming OC Arc A380 GPU (Image via Gigabyte)

As mentioned earlier, Gigabyte has prepped two editions of the Arc A380 graphics card. Both of these graphics cards support overclocking. It ships with 8 Xe cores and 6 GB of video memory that is based on a 96-bit memory bus.

The graphics cards pack high clock speeds. The A380 editions can boost up to 2,350 to 2,450 MHz. The A380 variant requires a single six-pin power connector while the A310 cards draw power from the PCIe connector.

The rear of the A380 Gaming OC card (Image via Gigabyte)

Despite being a triple-fan card, the A380 Gaming OC card does not pack a second heatsink. The card is cooled by a single large aluminum block and the space behind the third fan is simply left empty. This makes sense because the lower-end Arc GPUs do not require high-end cooling.

The cards have been listed in the Russian market. The A310 Windforce 4G is currently the cheapest Arc GPU from Gigabyte. It costs 10,999 Russian rubles or around $170.

The A380 Windforce 4G card (Image via Gigabyte)

The Windforce OC variant of the A380 GPU is priced at 13,999 rubles, which is around $215 after a dollar conversion. The A380 Gaming OC variant of the GPU is the costliest of the bunch, being priced at 14,999 rubles. After a dollar conversion, it turns out to be around $230.

Overall, a new Intel AIB is welcome. Team Blue is picking up in competitiveness with its GPU offerings. In these scenarios, more third-party GPU manufacturers will pave the way to success.

