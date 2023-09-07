New leaks suggest that a Nintendo VR is in the works with Google

According to the latest string of rumors and leaks, it would seem that a Nintendo VR might be on the cards and that the product is being worked on with Google. What gives this speculation some weight is the fact that Google’s very own XR project did not take off. Hence, many in the community feel that Nintendo might help Google finally realize their dreams around the XR OS.

As Nintendo is believed to be working on this with Google, it’s also very likely that the Nintendo VR will not launch as a Switch accessory.

Although the Switch 2 rumors of having PS5-like graphics are getting stronger by the day, it’s unlikely that this product will be launched as an accessory for Nintendo’s next console.

A Nintendo VR prototype reportedly already exists

The Nintendo VR leaks were first provided by Nash Weedle in one of his recent tweets. He even goes on to suggest that a prototype model of the product already exists and that Nintendo is currently testing the displays for their Raxium micro-LED. In a follow-up tweet, Nash stated:

“Raxium, a company acquired by Google, holds multiple patents for "cost-effective and energy-efficient high-resolution MicroLED panels”. Nintendo, after testing this MicroLED technology in its VR prototype, could have considered implementing these screens on Switch 2.”

One of the reasons why many feel that the Nintendo VR will not be released as a Switch 2 accessory is because of Nintendo’s very own history with VR. The Nintendo Lab VR Kit, which was recently developed for the Switch, was inferior compared to that of its VR competitors.

The Lab Kit was constructed out of cardboard, and while it was fun to dab around with, players did not have the same refined experience with it as they did with PlayStation VR.

More Nintendo Switch 2 rumors

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumors are getting stronger, and the next console is reportedly going to have PS5-like graphics. It is set to be announced soon and will likely have a launch sometime in 2024.

Hopefully, more information will be revealed about it in the coming months.