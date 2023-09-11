New Xbox 360 DIY replica set to launch soon: Release dates, where to buy, and more

A new Xbox 360 do-it-yourself kit is headed to shelves early in October. This 3:4 scale replica of the classic console will let you build the gaming machine piece-by-piece, thereby evoking nostalgia. You won't be able to fire up Grand Theft Auto or Halo on this machine — it will only be good as a showpiece. Toymaker Mega has collaborated with Xbox for this epic collector set Xbox replica.

The full set will be exclusively available at Target, and availability begins on October 8. Pre-orders for the replica gaming machine began a couple of days back, but it's already sold out on Target. Fans now must wait three weeks to get their hands on the MEGA collector kit.

Let's go over all the details of the upcoming do-it-yourself replica of the gaming console.

What is included in the MEGA Xbox 360 DIY kit?

The MEGA DIY kit includes a total of 1,342 pieces that you'll have to meticulously assemble for the full version. Once fully built, the kit compromises a replica of the console in white, an Xbox controller, and a Halo 3 DVD. You won't be able to play the game, however, the bundled CD is just for a show.

The device gives a clear view of the console's internals. Although not 100% accurate, it gives a good understanding of the hardware that powered the seventh-gen home gaming machine.

A look at the internals of the Xbox 360 DIY console (Image via Xbox)

The DIY kit also features slight RGB lighting and, when fully built, will feature robust looks on the inside. We believe you should keep the side panel off for a better show-off.

The impeccable attention to detail of this replica toy set makes it stand out from the crowd. The MEGA kit has a detachable disc drive, power socket, and access buttons at the exact spots as the original 360 console.

Price of the MEGA Xbox 360 DIY kit

The replica Xbox 360 will be available for purchase at Target at $149.99. This makes it a solid deal for fans who want a nostalgia boost.