Nvidia to add RTX 4080 to GeForce Now: Availability, pricing, and more

Nvidia is upgrading all the GPUs that power cloud computers in the GeForce Now subscription to an RTX 4080. This will allow for a massive performance leap in the cloud streaming service.

In a press release, the manufacturer announced that the 4080 in cloud gaming PCs will allow for five times more performance in video games as compared to an Xbox Series X. It is worth noting that Xbox cloud streaming, available exclusively via the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, uses multiple Series X consoles to power their rigs.

The RTX 4080 will also allow for up to 75% more performance than the previous generation DGX SuperPODs. Previously, the company had updated the streaming hardware to RTX 3080 desktop GPUs.

Exploring updated GeForce Now hardware and how to upgrade to RTX 4080 plan

All titles available with DLSS 3

Nvidia has announced that new graphics cards will be added to their data centers in the next couple of months. The service will be refreshed throughout North America and Europe as the SuperPODs receive updates.

New updates to the GeForce Now subscription

The updated hardware will deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower to every user, making Xbox cloud gaming one of the most technologically advanced services in the genre.

The addition of the new RTX 40 series GPUs will also allow DLSS 3 to kick into the streaming service. The feature can be viewed as a frame multiplier as it effectively takes FPS to a new level via frame-generation techniques.

The 4080 GPUs will also allow the addition of Nvidia Reflex to the GeForce Now subscription. This will effectively bring down the click-to-pixel latency to less than 40ms, making Team Green's offering the first in cloud gaming to support such low latencies.

The RTX 4080 will also support up to 240 Hz refresh rate in cloud gaming. This will allow gamers to have an advantage in competitive play.

Availability and pricing of the RTX 4080 plan

It is worth noting that the new GPUs will only be available to gamers with a new GeForce Now Ultimate membership. Users with this subscription will automatically be updated to the new RTX 4080 SuperPODs as the GPUs are added to their respective server centers.

Nvidia announced that the RTX 4080 will only be available at select data centers. Thus, not all GeForce Now gamers will get access to this new graphics card's power.

The update will be rolled out to users at the end of January, and more data centers will be added to the service over this quarter.

The GeForce Now membership will continue to be available at its current price, $19.99 for one month and $99.99 for a six-month plan, following the addition of the 4080 GPUs.

