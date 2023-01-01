Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti specs and benchmarks revealed, massive performance uplifts over the RTX 3080

Nvidia recently listed the detailed specifications of the RTX 4070 Ti on their French website. The page has since been removed, but gamers have gotten a glimpse at the card's details. The information is confirmed because it has come from the company itself.

The 4070 Ti is expected to be announced at CES 2023, which will open its doors on January 5. The card is a rehashed version of the "relaunched" RTX 4080 12 GB, which was outperforming the last-gen flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti, in some ray tracing-heavy games.

Thus, it is no surprise that the rebranded 70-class card is capable of the same performance gains in video games.

However, according to the leaked performance metrics on Nvidia's website, the card is up to 350% faster than the RTX 3080 12 GB, dethroning with RT overdrive and the latest temporal upscaling technologies enabled.

More details on the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB graphics card

Anthony @TheGalox_ The Nvidia RTX 4070 TI (rebranded 4080 12gb) will apparently be priced at $799



That's $200 more than the 3070 TI and $400 less than the 4080 The Nvidia RTX 4070 TI (rebranded 4080 12gb) will apparently be priced at $799That's $200 more than the 3070 TI and $400 less than the 4080 https://t.co/RIqUzqSzfh

The RTX 4070 Ti is based on a severely cut-down AD104 graphics processor. It has 7,680 CUDA cores, much fewer than the RTX 4080 and the 4090. The card comes with 12 GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X video memory that is based on a rather narrow 192-bit memory bus.

These specifications are the same as that of the canceled RTX 4080 12 GB card. While leakers had confirmed these details for the 4070 Ti earlier, the listing on Nvidia's website provides added confirmation that the card will ship with this hardware inside it.

Detailed specs of the 4070 Ti and how it lines up with the RTX 4080 and the 4090 (Image via Nvidia)

In addition to these details, Nvidia showcased some performance charts for the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti as well. With RT Overdrive enabled, the card hits massive performance gains over the last-gen RTX 30 series offerings.

In Microsoft Flight Simulator, the latest card delivers over twice the framerate. This performance uplift is likely without any upscaling technology, like DLSS 3, enabled.

In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the card is almost 70% faster than the RTX 3080 12 GB, which by itself is a very capable card for 4K gaming at high framerates.

Performance gains with the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

However, the largest performance uplift with the upcoming card is seen in Cyberpunk 2077 as the game pushes ray tracing very hard. Even the RTX 4090 barely hits 60 FPS at 4K with all the settings turned to the maximum.

With RT Overdrive turned on, Nvidia claims that the RTX 4070 Ti is capable of delivering over 3.5x the performance of the RTX 3080 12 GB, which is a massive performance uplift for a single-generation gap.

Conclusion

Anthony @TheGalox_ In some areas the RTX 4070 TI will be faster than the RTX 3090 TI In some areas the RTX 4070 TI will be faster than the RTX 3090 TI https://t.co/Jy5dBdvjrK

Overall, the RTX 4070 Ti is shaping up to be a great video card for mid-range gaming. However, speculation surrounding its pricing is at its peak as multiple Chinese and Serbian retailers have listed the card for over $1,000.

The gaming community is just a few days away from the video card's announcement as Nvidia will announce the exact details soon.

