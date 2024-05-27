Oneplus RCC jackpot: How to participate and win rewards

The Oneplus RCC jackpot event is live, offering participants a chance to win fabulous rewards such as a Oneplus 12R and Nord wired earphones -among other items. The “Red Cable Club” jackpot was launched today, May 27, 2024 at 12 am IST and is set to run until May 31, 2024 at 11:59 pm IST. Curious readers can find a breakdown of the required steps to participate in the event, along with its set of applicable rewards.

How to participate in the Oneplus RCC jackpot

The lucky draw event banner (Image via Oneplus)

To participate in the Oneplus Red Cable Club jackpot event, you have to head to the official URL of the RCC jackpot. Once on the webpage, follow the steps in sequence:

Click on the Profile icon on the top right of the website.

Log in or sign up using your email ID and/or phone number.

Head back to the RCC jackpot website.

Click the “Press to play” white button within the slot machine.

Wait for the animation to end and grab your prize.

The contest is valid for five days, and you get one draw attempt per day. Jackpot rewards are handed out if and only if all three slots show the same icon. Rewards are also subject to the final discretion of Oneplus.

All available rewards in the Oneplus RCC jackpot

The Oneplus 12R is one of the many available rewards within the RCC jackpot (image via Oneplus)

As detailed on the official website, the Oneplus RCC jackpot has the following items in its reward pool:

Oneplus 12R

Oneplus Pad Go

Oneplus Nord Buds 2r

Oneplus Nord Wired earphones

Additionally, users can also obtain Redcoins as a reward, which can in turn be redeemed for certain coupons within the Oneplus store. Redcoins are handed out in 100, 200, and 500 denominations.