Which OnePlus phone should you buy in 2024?

Choosing a OnePlus phone for your specific needs can be quite tricky because the Chinese phone maker has lots of devices in its portfolio. Since its inception about a decade ago, OnePlus has launched over 40 smartphones, and is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers worldwide.

OnePlus initially gained recognition by launching flagship-killer phones, offering flagship-grade hardware and software at a budget or mid-range pricing. Over the past few years, the company has continued to diversify in budget and mid-range smartphone segment, and focused more on insanely fast charging capabilities and an adware-free experience, by collaborating with Oppo.

But, selecting a particular device for your use case can be quite cumbersome, as there are many old and new devices from OnePlus at different price segments. To help solve your confusion, we have listed the best OnePlus phone for every kind of user in 2024.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best OnePlus phone for budget users

OnePlus Nord N30

The OnePlus Nord N30 is one of the best budget OnePlus phones to buy right now (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord N30 is one of the best budget phones from the company, offering respectable features at a $249 price tag. For starters, it has a 120Hz IPS display, a 108MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

OnePlus Nord N30 Specifications Display 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD Processor Snapdragon 695 Camera Rear - 108MP(Main) + 2MP(Depth) + 2MP(Macro)Front - 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 50W wired

This OnePlus phone also has a stereo speaker setup, which promises great media playback. Currently, the phone is running on Android 13, with a planned upgrade to Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14 expected to happen in the coming months.

Also Read: All OnePlus phones set to get Android 15 update

Best OnePlus phone for camera enthusiasts

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best OnePlus smartphones for camera lovers (Image via OnePlus)

Now, if you want a OnePlus smartphone for clicking great images and videos in almost any lighting condition, the OnePlus 12 should be your pick. It has a versatile triple camera setup at the back, with Sony's LYT-808 50MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide angle lens.

OnePlus 12 Specifications Display 6.82-inches 120Hz LTPO AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear - 50MP(Main) + 64MP(Telephoto) + 48MP(Ultrawide)Front - 32MP Battery 5,400mAh, 50W wireless, 80W wired

With its periscope telephoto lens, you can shoot up to 3x optically zoomed photos and videos. It also has a 32MP selfie camera, that can shoot 4K videos at up to 30fps. The OnePlus 12 also has a big 5,400mAh battery, which ensures you can use the phone for a full day, without any interruptions.

Also Read: OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11

Best OnePlus phone for long battery backup

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R comes with a big 5,500mAh battery (Image via OnePlus)

If you want the best battery life, the OnePlus 12R is the best OnePlus phone for that purpose. It has a big 5,500mAh battery, with 100W fast charging support. This ensures that it can easily last for up to two days of moderate-medium usage, and also charges in under 30 minutes.

OnePlus 12R Specifications Display 6.78-inches 120Hz LTPO AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera Rear - 50MP(Main) + 8MP(Ultrawide) + 2MP(Macro)Front - 16MP Battery 5,500mAh, 100W wired

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone starts at a base price of $499, and if you want a fast-operating phone with decent cameras, and the best battery life, this is probably the best OnePlus device to go for.

Also Read: OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a

Best flagship OnePlus phone

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open is the company's first foldable smartphone (Image via OnePlus)

If you want to experience the best from this company, there is no better smartphone currently available than the OnePlus Open. It's the first foldable phone from OnePlus and comes with dual LTPO3 displays. Its 7.82 inner foldable display has a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and 2800 nits of peak brightness.

OnePlus Open Specifications Display Main - Foldable 7.82-inches, 120Hz LTPO3 AMOLEDCover - 6.31-inches LTPO3 Super Fluid OLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Rear - 48MP(Main) + 64MP(Telephoto) + 48MP(Ultrawide)Front - 20MP, Cover Camera - 32MP Battery 4,805mAh, 67W wired

It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset ensures that there are no stutters in any type of task. This OnePlus foldable also has a big 4,805 mAh battery and can be charged with its bundled 67W wired charger in under an hour. The phone is currently available for $1399.

