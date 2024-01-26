OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Is the successor worth it?

OnePlus' latest offering is finally here, and you might be curious to know who wins the OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 battle and if this upgrade is worth getting. Most smartphone manufacturers present new phones in their existing lineups annually, and it can be hard to distinguish new models from previous ones. That said, both these devices have some distinct features that help set them apart.

On paper, the OnePlus 12 may seem like the best OnePlus phone yet. However, its predecessor is already an impressive smartphone with loads of features. To figure out who comes out on top in the OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 battle, here's an in-depth comparison between the two devices.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Specifications compared

Though the past few flagships from OnePlus bore few differences among them, the latest offering comes with some nifty additions. Let us first take a look at the specifications of the OnePlus 12 and its predecessor.

Specification OnePlus 12 OnePlus 11 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz), HDR 10+, 4500 nits peak 6.7‑inch, QHD+ LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display, 1200Hz(1~120Hz), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1300 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Octa-core, Adreno 750 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM Upto 16GB RAM Upto 16GB Storage 256GB/ 512GB UFS4.0 128GB UFS 3.1 256GB/ 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5400 mAh 5000 mAh Operating System Oxygen OS 14, Android 14 Oxygen OS 14, Android 14 Main Cameras 50 MP, f/1.6, (23mm wide, 1/1.43", 1.12µm pixel size) 64 MP, (periscope telephoto), 3x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, (14mm, ultrawide, 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF) 50 MP, f/1.8, (24mm wide, 1/1.56", 1.0µm pixel size) 32 MP (telephoto), 2x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, (14mm, ultrawide, 1/2.0" Charging Speed 100W wired 50W wireless 100W wired Video Recording 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240/480fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240/480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS

The OnePlus 12 has a high-resolution 64 MP telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. This is much higher than the OnePlus 11's 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. The former also has a bigger 5,400mAh battery and also supports 50W wireless charging.

In terms of processing power, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the OnePlus 11 is no slouch compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset on the OnePlus 12 — which is still better. However, the latter also boasts a new 32MP selfie camera instead of the 16MP selfie camera on last year's model.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Prices and models

The OnePlus 12 is $100 more expensive compared to the OnePlus 11's price. The phone also comes with 12GB RAM in its base variant with UFS 4.0 storage type instead of the UFS 3.1 storage type on the OnePlus 11's base model.

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage at $899

OnePlus 11 models

Base model: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at $699

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Camera comparison

Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 have a triple camera setup on the back. However, the former has a 32-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, while the latter has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This upgrade is beneficial for shooting far-off objects and supports 120x digital zoom. The OnePlus 12 also introduces a large 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera sensor that helps in clicking excellent photos.

That said, the OnePlus 11 also has a great camera setup and can be used under any lighting condition or environmental scenario. Both phones also have Hasselblad colour optimization, and the difference between them is basically in the telephoto zoom camera department.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Final verdict

The OnePlus 11 was one of the best smartphones in 2023 and remains a great one, even after the launch of the OnePlus 12. Also, its price is expected to be further reduced because of the latter's release. That means this could be the best time to buy the phone.

But if you want the best OnePlus phone with wireless charging or bigger battery life, the OnePlus 12 is worth the extra $100 price. The phone also comes with IP65 certification, meaning it is further prone to the most challenging environmental conditions.

So, if you have the budget to spend, we would suggest going for the OnePlus 12, whereas. However, for budget-conscious users, the OnePlus 11 is still an excellent buy.

