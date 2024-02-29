All OnePlus phones set to get Android 15 update

Android 15 has now entered its first Developer Preview stage. After intensive testing and a public beta stage, it might come to OnePlus and other major smartphones starting later this year, 2024. The Shenzhen-based phone giant has a global reputation for making some of the best devices currently available, and this company has a commendable record of swiftly rolling out the latest Android versions. We are not expecting Android 15 to be an exception.

Based on the software support the company has promised for its devices at launch, we already have an idea of which phones will be upgraded to the new operating system (OS). With time, the number of OnePlus phones slated to get the update might increase.

Which OnePlus phones will get the Android 15 update?

The latest OnePlus 12 devices will be the first to get the Android 15 update (Image via OnePlus)

OnePlus has been known for offering rather standard software support with its devices. Most budget phones from this company come with two years of Android updates, with the flagships aiming for three years. Starting with the OnePlus 11 series, the number has been bumped to four years. Going by this, the latest OnePlus 12 should go up to Android 18, given it ships with Android 14 out of the box.

According to software support promised by OnePlus, the following smartphones are all set to get the next Android update once it starts being rolled out:

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Open

This list will be joined by the next-gen OnePlus 13 smartphones. This may include the purported 13 and 13R once they debut in early 2025. These devices will likely ship with Android 15 out of the box, much like how the new OnePlus 12 devices come with Android 14.

When will the Android 15 update roll out on OnePlus devices?

The upcoming Android update might start rolling out this fall (Image via HowToMen/YouTube)

Right now, we are in the early days of Android 15. It has just entered its first Developer Preview stage, which allows app developers to bring it to Google Pixel devices and start testing its compatibility with various applications. This phase also lets the developers fine-tune the apps for a smooth experience on the upcoming OS.

The Developer Preview Stage will be followed by a public announcement at Google I/O later this summer. Android 15 will then go into a public beta phase, followed by a launch this fall. The first smartphones to get the new Android version might be the Google Pixel 9 lineup, which, going by previous trends, should launch in mid-October.

Thus, we are still a long way from getting the new Android version on OnePlus smartphones. The first devices from this company to get the version might be the OnePlus 13 devices. Lower-end offerings like the Nord CE 3 and Nord CE 3 Lite might be updated sometime in the second quarter of 2025.

