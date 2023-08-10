PS5 crosses 40,000,000 units sold, nearly double that of Xbox Series X|S

The PS5 has shipped 40 million units so far, according to Sony. It has dwarfed the sales of the Xbox Series X and Series S, which has sold only half that of the PlayStation console so far. The company claims that following stock issues that plagued sales and screwed up supply, its latest console is now back on shelves for anyone to purchase.

It is worth noting that PlayStation 5 sales hit 25 million in September 2022. Over the last year, the console has sold like hotcakes. It now ranks among the best-selling home video gaming machines ever.

Besides this massive sales milestone, the PS5 now has a massive library of over 2,500 games, including AAA and indie titles. Some of the most noteworthy recent releases include Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, and Street Fighter 6.

Is the PS5 beating the Xbox Series X|S this generation?

According to a report published by VGChartz, Xbox sales haven't been close to Sony's. However, the figures are up from the last-gen Xbox One. In the first half of 2023, the console sold over 1.64 million units, giving it a 22.7% market share, much larger than when it was in the eighth generation.

However, Sony has been doing even better. With over three million units sold in the same period, the console now represents 42.5% of the market. The PlayStation 5 has nearly beaten the Nintendo Switch in terms of sales, which dominated the market a couple of years ago with a staggering 53% market share.

Current estimates suggest that the Xbox Series X and Series S have sold over 20 million units combined. The exact figure isn't known yet, and it could be in the ballpark of 25 million. For a bit of context, Microsoft has sold 50.5 million Xbox One consoles to date. Thus, it is pretty clear the current-gen machines are doing much better.

The PS5, on the other hand, has a lot of catching up to do with the last-gen PlayStation. The PS4 sold over 117 million units worldwide. Since supply issues crippled the initial two years of the PlayStation 5, it might be hard for the Japanese home video game console to beat this number before the next-gen PlayStation 6 launches.