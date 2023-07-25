RTX 4070 discounted by 35%, RTX 4080 and 4090 available for $150 off: Best prices, where to buy, and more

High-end Nvidia RTX 40 series cards, including the RTX 4090, 4080, and RTX 4070, have been massively discounted at the US retailer Micro Center. The store currently offers GPUs at throwaway prices, making them more lucrative than ever. It is worth noting that there have been very few discounts on the new 40 series cards since they launched earlier this year. Thus, this is a welcome move for everyone looking to upgrade to the next-gen.

The discounts were spotted by enthusiast Vincent Yu when he visited the Indianapolis Micro Center in person. The 4070, 4080, and 4090 are listed at massive discounts, up to 35% off the advertised MSRP.

In this article, let's review the revised price, where to get the discounts, and more. Do note that these deals are available for a limited time. So grab your RTX 40 series GPU without wasting another split second.

Discounts on the RTX 4070, 4080, and 4090 and how to claim the deals

The most lucrative deal is on the new 1440p mid-ranger, the RTX 4070. The card was launched for a staunching $700 earlier this Summer. However, Micro Center is currently offering the GPU for as little as $539 brand new. If you are a Micro Center insider, you can qualify for further discounts on the RTX 4070 FE, bringing the price down to just $512. This deal is too good to miss.

The RTX 4080 is also available for a massive discount. Micro Center is currently offering the card for $1,079. With Insider access, you can pick up the GPU for just $1,025. Thus, the GPU is almost as expensive as the cheaper RX 7900 XTX.

The RTX 4090 is also being discounted at the retail store chain. The $1600 GPU is currently offered for as little as $1,439. With a Micro Center Insider card, buyers qualify for a further 5% discount, bringing the price down to just $1,367.

These deals are primarily available on the Founder's Edition variants of the GPUs at Micro Center's 25 locations nationwide. Gamers can't place an order online, which is a bummer for some.