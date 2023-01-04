Samsung launches Galaxy F04: Specs, prices, availability, and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F04, an extremely affordable phone in the sub- ₹10,000 price bracket in India. It is a low-budget phone aimed at affordability above all else. The low-end budget segment has been dominated by Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo in the Indian market, and other OEMs like Motorola and Samsung want a piece of this pie.

Vikash Gaur 🇮🇳 @thevikashgaur The best features in Samsung #GalaxyF04 is ensures future proofing by offering 2 times OS upgrades. In addition to software support, 8GB RAM is just at Rs 7,499! The best features in Samsung #GalaxyF04 is ensures future proofing by offering 2 times OS upgrades. In addition to software support, 8GB RAM is just at Rs 7,499!

Ever since the software revolution at Samsung with One UI, the OS has become the go-to Android skin for reliability and longevity in the long run. Of course, an ultra-budget phone like the Galaxy F04 cannot be expected to receive the same support as the flagship, but Samsung is committed to providing at least two years of updates to the device.

Galaxy F04 specs, availability, prices, and more will be confirmed at the launch

Display 6.5-inch HD+ Battery 5000 mAh Chipset MTK P35 RAM and Storage upto 8 GB with RAM+ and 64 GB only Colors Opal Green and Jade Purple Updates 2 years of OS updates

The chipset for the Galaxy F04 is from MediaTek, MTK P35. The processor has a single-core score in the region of 170 and a multi-core score of just under 1000. These numbers are far from impressive, but it is important to note that the device aims to provide the most basic smartphone experience with incredible battery life.

Samsung India @SamsungIndia It’s #F4Fast , and it’s F 4 Finally here. The new Samsung Galaxy F04 comes loaded with amazing features, and you can grab one before anyone else. Match the features correctly and leave the right answers in the comments to win the #GalaxyF04 , F 4 Free. T&C apply. It’s #F4Fast, and it’s F 4 Finally here. The new Samsung Galaxy F04 comes loaded with amazing features, and you can grab one before anyone else. Match the features correctly and leave the right answers in the comments to win the #GalaxyF04, F 4 Free. T&C apply. https://t.co/FN8kosSJgT

Thanks to the budget-oriented processor, Samsung has opted for a 5000 mAh that should last for at least two days. Notably, Samsung has also decided to offer the device 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The RAM, however, depends on RAM+, a technology where the device uses storage to boost RAM.

The display is a 6.5-inch HD+ display that is large enough for content viewing and sharp enough that texts and icons don’t look too dull and pixelated. Samsung has also provided face unlock on the device. The device will launch in two colors, Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Pricing and update commitment are just about right to take on Chinese OEMs

Samsung is launching the Galaxy F04 at a starting price of ₹7,499, and it will be available on Flipkart from January noon.

Also worth noting is that Samsung has confirmed that the F04 will officially receive at least two years of OS updates. Buyers should note that the timeline for these updates may get delayed as OEMs generally release updates for flagship devices first.

The challenge for Samsung is to overtake the likes of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Xiaomi in the lower-budget category. With the F04, Samsung has made a good start. Only time will tell how well the buyers receive it.

Poll : 0 votes