Samsung's new 49" OLED ultrawide costs as much as an RTX 4090 on its own

The Samsung Odyssey lineup is ready to welcome its latest member: the Odyssey G9 OLED ultrawide. This time, the tech giant has gone for a 5,120 x 1,440 49-inch ultrawide format, which will make the latest premium-tier offering a solid option for competitive gaming at high framerates. However, it's heftily priced, and those living in the US will need to cash out $2,199 on the latest OLED goodness. In addition, the monitor boasts a fast 240 Hz refresh rate that will make gaming seem as smooth as butter.

The gaming monitor was announced at CES 2023. It's a curved 1800R panel with QD-OLED technology and a jaw-dropping 32:9 aspect ratio, and feels like two 1440p panels stacked beside each other. However, the resolution won't be very demanding since the total pixel count is 12% less than your standard 4K (3,840 x 2,160).

The monitor brings top-notch gaming performance to the table and is built to exploit the most powerful GPUs on the planet, like the RTX 4090 and the RX 7900 XTX. Let's look closely at what the new display has to offer.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED ultrawide gaming monitor's price tag has raised eyebrows

The new Samsung monitor comes with all the latest technologies in place. The company has thought about everything while building it — it bundles AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the Samsung Gaming Hub - which bundles Nvidia's Geforce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Thus, gamers may be able to get away without purchasing a single game ever.

Other features include a built-in speaker, a USB hub, and support for the latest connectivity features like HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. It features an insanely low 0.03 ms MPRT and Samsung touts it as the first in its class: first OLED panel with dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution.

Samsung is a veteran in the display market. Thus, the display will feature the usual quality that the Odyssey lineup is known for. This high-end treatment does come at a premium: the new OLED G9 is much costlier than other 1440p gaming ultrawide monitors in the market.

The Odyssey OLED G9 ultrawide is a premium gaming monitor. For its price tag of $2,199, gamers can built gaming rigs that can play video games at 4K. Thus, it is only for professionals who take every lag and stutter seriously.

