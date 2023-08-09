Steam Deck refurbished launched: Prices, how to buy, and more

Refurbished Steam Decks have entered the chat. Valve is now officially selling used consoles that have been tested, verified, and returned to original working condition at a lower price than brand new. These consoles are also backed by Valve's one-year warranty for the Deck offered with new Decks. Valve claims all of these devices undergo a software reset, maintenance, and upgrades and are tested 100 times before being listed on the website.

Expect availability to be limited, depending on the influx of broken and damaged consoles into Valve's facilities. However, the company expects to have a few models up for sale every now and then on the Steam website.

According to the company, refurbished units meet and "exceed" the quality of the Steam Deck. We will fill you in on all the details of these refurbished products, including prices, variants, where to buy, and more, in this article.

Prices of the refurbished Steam Decks

The 64 GB variant of the Steam Deck can be bought for just $319.99 refurbished when it costs $399.99 brand new. The 256 GB variant can be snagged for an even larger discount. Instead of its $529.99 launch MSRP, the refurbished variant sells for $419.99. The 512 GB variant has been discounted the most, going from the $649.99 launch MSRP to just $519.99.

But what are the tradeoffs for these massive discounts? Valve claims they might come with some scratches and blemishes because of previous usage. However, the company says there will be no damage to the display, underlying hardware, or the power adapter.

Where to buy the refurbished Steam Decks?

The refurbished Deck will be exclusively available on Valve's official website and the Steam desktop client. Do note that the company expects supply to be limited and will only list the consoles as and when they receive used products.

Valve's refurbished consoles are different from the ones selling on GameStop. Those Decks are tested and verified at GameStop's facilities and backed by the video game store chain. However, these new devices will be backed by Valve's official team which also covers brand-new Decks.