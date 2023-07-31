Why are SF authorities trying to take down the Twitter X sign?

Twitter has installed a massive X logo on top of its San Francisco headquarters following its rebranding to the single letter. However, city officials aren't pleased with the bright and glowing X sign on top of the building in the downtown area of SF. It was investigated twice during the weekend following its installation on Friday. The internet, and specifically X, has broken down with this development.

Many have called it funny and made memes of it, while others have linked it with X-rated signs in red-light districts. The new X sign on the Twitter HQ has been the talk of the town ever since its billionaire CEO announced the shift to the new alias, X.

Musk has a vision of turning the platform more liveable. Future updates headed to the platform include payments and more.

The Twitter HQ has violated San Francisco city rules with the X sign

According to San Francisco law, buildings need to get prior approval before replacing or adding new signs atop the existing ones. The X HQ building violated this rule, which caused these investigations. Following investigations, it has been unearthed that the sign isn't permanent -- the company plans to remove it after a temporary event.

The SF city authority was spooked following complaints from neighbors of the building whose primary issue was the LEDs were too bright. Another report has claimed that city officials were denied access to the rooftop of the X HQ when they went to revisit it on Saturday.

Following the complaints and issues with the Twitter headquarters, many have urged Elon Musk to move out of San Francisco. Following the tech layoffs season, many companies have relocated from the SF Bay Area. However, Musk has confirmed that the company will stick to the city on the Golden Strait despite this condition. The billionaire CEO said:

“Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend."

Overall, the Twitter X rebranding is facing more drama than it should have. The company is riddled with many issues, backlash, and legal problems following its decision to change its name to a single letter.