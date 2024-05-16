Xbox May update 2024: New features, additional support and more

A massive Xbox May update has just dropped, with highly requested features rolling out to both the Cloud and the Xbox app on PC. The gist of the changes are mouse and keyboard support for the game streaming service and improving the Xbox App experience on PC alongside a few Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2-themed features.

This article has everything significant you need to know about the latest update.

Which games support mouse and keyboard in Xbox Cloud Gaming?

A few games are adding mouse and keyboard support with this Xbox May update (Image via Xbox)

A much-requested feature in Xbox Cloud Gaming was support for a mouse and keyboard. Up until today, the service only supported an Xbox controller, which restricted players without a specific gamepad from using the service.

You can use any mouse and keyboard while running the service on a supported web browser (Edge and Chrome). However, only a handful of games are getting the support. Here's a detailed list of titles that will support the feature:

ARK Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Deep Rock Galactic

Doom 64

Fortnite (browser only)

Gears Tactics

Grounded

Halo Infinite

High on Life

House Flipper

Inkulinati (Game Preview)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Pentiment

Quake

Quake 2

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

State of Decay 2

Terraria

The Sims 4

Valheim (Game Preview)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Players who run the service from the app on PC will be locked to the controller for now. The Xbox May update will bring the service to the app later this month. The app will also allow you to switch between a mouse and keyboard, and controller by simply pressing the Xbox button once you are connected.

All new Xbox app on PC updates in Xbox May update 2024

A new channel dedicated to Hellblade 2 is here (Image via Xbox)

A couple of experience updates are headed to the app on PC with the Xbox May update. First, it will add a new channel for the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Besides the new game, you can also find the first game, Senua's Sacrifice in this tab.

Other than this, the app is now introducing a new Compact Mode. For now, it is in a preview stage with two features: Jump back in and Friends. The feature will roll out publicly sometime down the line.