"Was really hoping they were gonna add more charm and personality to it this time": Fans upset about the Nintendo Switch 2 home screen UI

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most highly anticipated gaming consoles of the year, with fans eagerly awaiting its release after months of rumors and speculation. The expectations from the console are sky-high, and it's generally supposed to deliver cutting-edge technology and innovative advancements. However, while the Nintendo Switch 2 has impressed with its technical upgrades, one aspect has left fans highly disappointed — its home screen UI.

The upcoming console comes with some significant upgrades, like a new processor, a larger display, and a much more user-friendly design. We recently got to see a sneak peek at the home screen UI of the Nintendo Switch 2 during a demonstration of the device's accessibility controls. Many argue that the UI lacks the charm and personality that defined previous Nintendo consoles, sparking widespread criticism online.

For example, @ActualAero took to X to express their dismay on the matter, criticizing the home screen UI for being overly simplistic and lacking personality. They compared the interface to that of the original Switch, claiming it looks exactly the same.

"Was really hoping they were gonna add more charm and personality to it this time."

Older Nintendo consoles had memorable UIs, featuring cool animations, themes, and even cool background music. Unfortunately, fans don't feel the same about the Switch's UI, and many believe that both the predecessor and the latest Nintendo Switch 2 feature a bland home screen that seems to lack character. This has greatly upset Nintendo loyalists worldwide, and they're expressing their concerns on several social media platforms, including X and Reddit.

Redditor u/Anxious_Web_6772 suggested that the developers of the console could have at least added a few new features to the UI other than just the cast option. They also expressed their disappointment with the home screen being the exact same:

"It’s fine but could they have anything new to the screen other than the cast at the UI. Legit the exact same"

Some OG Nintendo fans remember the 3DS's UI, which had customizable themes and memorable background music. It made the experience feel a lot more personal and innovative. For instance, Redditor u/Zmeya_210 lamented that Nintendo's designs now feel more "corporate", while u/Bri2890 claimed they missed the playful creativity seen in consoles like the Wii U and the 3DS.

While some users are upset about the lack of customization, others are fine with it as long as the eShop UI is smoother. Redditor u/raymate expressed that they just wish for the eShop to run faster and don't really care otherwise. The original Switch did have a slow UI, featuring annoyingly laggy scrolling. Many users just wish to have a faster UI more than anything.

Reddit user @Camsterocks pointed out how iconic soundtracks from consoles like the Wii added a layer of charm absent in modern designs:

"The best part of the Wii was the f***ing music and they just can’t f***ing realize that. If I wanted this sh**ty ui I would just get a f***ing PlayStation 5."

Fans have suggested potential enhancements, such as an option for pinning favorite games to the home screen or introducing alternate game icons for better customization.

While customization isn't the biggest part of a console, simply being able to change the theme goes a long way in adding a sense of individuality to your console gaming experience.

Nintendo risks missing out on a huge opportunity for innovation

If Nintendo is truly planning to go forward with the current design, they have arguably missed a huge opportunity for innovation. While minor improvements like the rounded corners and smoother eShop performance are greatly appreciated, the developers seemingly failed to address deeper concerns about personalization and visual appeal.

Nevertheless, there is still time for Nintendo to work on the new console's home screen UI, and fans can still hope for a more innovative or even customizable home screen in the future. Hopefully, Nintendo will address these concerns through updates or additional customization options, but only time will tell.

