Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is best for gaming?

The choice between Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 laptops can be difficult for gamers looking to achieve maximum performance on a budget. While the Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops perform better than their RTX 4050 counterparts, one question arises: is the performance gain of the RTX 4060 worth the extra cost compared to the RTX 4050?

This article offers a detailed Nvidia RTX 4060 vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU comparison and compares the devices' benchmarks, real-world gaming performance, and value propositions.

Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU: Hardware specifications and features

RTX 40 series laptops offer features like DLSS upscaling and AI frame generation (Image via Acer)

Before we dive deeper into our RTX 4060 vs RTX 4050 comparison, let’s have a look at some key hardware specifications of both GPUs:

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU Cuda cores 2560 3072 Tensor cores 80 96 RT cores 20 24 Memory 6GB 8GB Bus width 96-bit 128-bit

The RTX 4060 laptop GPU features more CUDA and ray tracing cores, leading to better performance in demanding titles. Additionally, the RTX 4060 packs more onboard GDDR6 memory that can significantly affect FPS in heavier titles like Red Dead Redemption or Cyberpunk 2077.

Both the RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 support DLSS and FSR upscaling technologies, which significantly improve frame rates by rendering frames at a lower resolution and then upscaling them to your native display resolution. This reduces stress on the GPU and can be a great way to achieve smooth gameplay at higher resolutions in exchange for slightly lower image quality.

Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU: Performance comparison

Testing laptops

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 comes in RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 variants (Image via Acer)

All the following tests are performed by the PC Support & Gaming Test YouTube channel on the Acer Predator Helios Neo laptops, one featuring an RTX 4060 while the other is equipped with an RTX 4050.

Here’s a side-by-side hardware comparison of both Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptops:

Specifications Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4050 6GB) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4060 8GB) CPU Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13500HX Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700HX RAM 32GB DDR5 4800 MHz 32GB DDR5 4800 MHz GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 Storage 512GB SSD 1TB SSD Display 16 Inch WUXGA 1920×1200 165Hz 16 Inch WQXGA 2560×1600 165Hz

Performance at 1080p

The Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop performs 20% better than the RTX 4050 laptop at 1080p resolution (Image via CD PROJEKT RED || YouTube: @PC Support & Gaming Test)

The gaming benchmark results reveal a clear performance advantage for the RTX 4060. On average, the 4060 outperforms the 4050 by 15%-20% at 1080p resolution.

On ultra settings, the RTX 4060 pulls ahead with an average of 74 FPS on Cyberpunk 2077 compared to the 62 FPS on the 4050.

A similar difference is noticeable in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, where the RTX 4060 laptop leads again with 125 FPS compared to 116 on the 4050.

Here's a performance comparison of a few more games running at 1080p on ultra settings:

Games on 1080p(Ultra settings) RTX 4050 RTX 4060 Microsoft Flight Simulator 57 71 A Plague Tale: Requiem 44 54 Apex Legends 91 106 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered 106 123

Performance at 1440p

The performance gap widens in 1440p due to the lack of VRAM on the RTX 4050 (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube: @PC Support & Gaming Test)

The performance gap widens at 1440p resolution with the RTX 4060 laptop pulling ahead by 25% on average. It is likely due to the extra VRAM requirements at the higher resolutions, causing the 4050’s performance to drop.

On Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p, the 4050 puts out 36 FPS on average while the RTX 4060 laptop sits around 57 FPS on average. The difference in performance continues in titles like Hogwarts Legacy with RTX 4050 achieving 42 FPS compared to 55 FPS on the RTX 4060 laptop.

Here's a performance comparison of a few more games running at 1440p on ultra settings:

Games on 1440p (Ultra settings) RTX 4050 RTX 4060 Microsoft Flight Simulator 39 61 A Plague Tale: Requiem 31 38 Apex Legends 74 87 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered 66 88

Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU: Verdict

As seen from the above results, the RTX 4050 delivers a respectable performance at 1080p and can handle 1440p with the help of upscaling DLSS3 and frame generation. It's a good choice if you need a laptop on a strict budget.

However, if you can spend a little extra, the Nvidia RTX 4060 offers significantly better performance at 1080p, 1440p, and on demanding ray tracing titles.

The additional VRAM will be useful for upcoming titles with demanding graphical requirements, making the Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops a more future-proof option. This extra performance will become more noticeable as your laptop ages over the coming years.

