Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is best for gaming?

The choice between Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 laptops can be difficult for gamers looking to achieve maximum performance on a budget. While the Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops perform better than their RTX 4050 counterparts, one question arises: is the performance gain of the RTX 4060 worth the extra cost compared to the RTX 4050?
This article offers a detailed Nvidia RTX 4060 vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU comparison and compares the devices' benchmarks, real-world gaming performance, and value propositions.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.
Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU: Hardware specifications and features
Before we dive deeper into our RTX 4060 vs RTX 4050 comparison, let’s have a look at some key hardware specifications of both GPUs:
The RTX 4060 laptop GPU features more CUDA and ray tracing cores, leading to better performance in demanding titles. Additionally, the RTX 4060 packs more onboard GDDR6 memory that can significantly affect FPS in heavier titles like Red Dead Redemption or Cyberpunk 2077.
Both the RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 support DLSS and FSR upscaling technologies, which significantly improve frame rates by rendering frames at a lower resolution and then upscaling them to your native display resolution. This reduces stress on the GPU and can be a great way to achieve smooth gameplay at higher resolutions in exchange for slightly lower image quality.
Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU: Performance comparison
Testing laptops
All the following tests are performed by the PC Support & Gaming Test YouTube channel on the Acer Predator Helios Neo laptops, one featuring an RTX 4060 while the other is equipped with an RTX 4050.
Here’s a side-by-side hardware comparison of both Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptops:
Performance at 1080p
The gaming benchmark results reveal a clear performance advantage for the RTX 4060. On average, the 4060 outperforms the 4050 by 15%-20% at 1080p resolution.
On ultra settings, the RTX 4060 pulls ahead with an average of 74 FPS on Cyberpunk 2077 compared to the 62 FPS on the 4050.
A similar difference is noticeable in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, where the RTX 4060 laptop leads again with 125 FPS compared to 116 on the 4050.
Here's a performance comparison of a few more games running at 1080p on ultra settings:
Performance at 1440p
The performance gap widens at 1440p resolution with the RTX 4060 laptop pulling ahead by 25% on average. It is likely due to the extra VRAM requirements at the higher resolutions, causing the 4050’s performance to drop.
On Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p, the 4050 puts out 36 FPS on average while the RTX 4060 laptop sits around 57 FPS on average. The difference in performance continues in titles like Hogwarts Legacy with RTX 4050 achieving 42 FPS compared to 55 FPS on the RTX 4060 laptop.
Here's a performance comparison of a few more games running at 1440p on ultra settings:
Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop GPU: Verdict
As seen from the above results, the RTX 4050 delivers a respectable performance at 1080p and can handle 1440p with the help of upscaling DLSS3 and frame generation. It's a good choice if you need a laptop on a strict budget.
However, if you can spend a little extra, the Nvidia RTX 4060 offers significantly better performance at 1080p, 1440p, and on demanding ray tracing titles.
The additional VRAM will be useful for upcoming titles with demanding graphical requirements, making the Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops a more future-proof option. This extra performance will become more noticeable as your laptop ages over the coming years.
