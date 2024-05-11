5 Best Ryzen laptops for gaming in 2024

AMD’s Ryzen laptops for gaming are some of the best in the market. Team Red has delivered some high-quality laptop processors that perform neck to neck with Team Blue, delivering great single-core and multi-core performance with efficient thermal management.

However, selecting the right Ryzen laptop can be quite confusing as processors with similar model numbers may have significant performance differences. It can lead you to pick up the wrong model or end up with a less powerful machine.

To help you pick, this article will list some of the best Ryzen laptops for gaming that you can buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the best Ryzen laptops in 2024?

1) Razer Blade 14 (2024)

Razer Blade 14 provides a sleek and lightweight design (Image via Razer)

If you’re looking for an on-the-go gaming experience, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Blade 14. This Ryzen laptop sports a sleek and minimal aluminum body and weighs just 1.8 kg, offering great portability.

The Blade 14 also packs a punch with the powerful Ryzen 8945HS CPU that is coupled with an RTX 4070 graphics card. This hardware configuration allows it to handle all modern games at high settings. The 2560 x 1600 IPS panel delivers vivid and accurate colors to ensure enjoyment on the go.

Overall, the Razer Blade 14 is a well-built Ryzen laptop that gives a great performance without carrying a bulky load.

Specifications Razer Blade 14 Display 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz, 2560 x 1600, IPS Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor (8-Cores /16-Threads) GPU NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM 32GB DDR5 5600 MHz Weight 1.8 Kg Storage 1TB SSD Price $2199

2) MSI Raider A18 HX A7V

MSI Raider provides top-of-the-line performance (Image via MSI)

If you’re looking for the maximum possible gaming frame rates and performance on a laptop, check out the MSI Raider A18. This Ryzen laptop from MSi combines the powerful Ryzen 7945HX3D processor with the top-tier Nvidia GTX 4090 GPU.

The 3D V-Cache technology from AMD delivers cutting-edge performance, this makes Raider A18 not just great for gaming but also suitable for heavy creative workloads like 3D designing and 4K video editing. The laptop also comes equipped with MSI AI Engine, which automatically adjusts performance based on workload to ensure maximum battery efficiency.

However, all this performance comes at a cost. The laptop weighs in at a hefty 3.8 kg and the powerful components quickly drain its battery life during heavy workloads.

Overall, the A18 is a strong contender if you’re looking for top-of-the-line performance and can manage with its below-average battery life and bulky design.

Specifications MSI Raider A18 A7V Display 18” QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, IPS Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor (16 cores/32 threads) GPU Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM 32GB DDR5 5200 MHz Weight 3.8 KG Storage 2TB SSD Price $3699

3) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA403

Zephyrus G14 provides a lightweight design with a beautiful OLED display (Image via Asus)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a very well-designed 14-inch Ryzen gaming laptop that checks most of the right boxes. It features one of the best laptop screens, a strong CPU and GPU combination, and a lightweight design.

With a powerful Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and RTX 4070 GPU, it delivers high graphics performance with respectable framerates even on the most demanding titles.

However, the ROG Zephyrus G14 truly shines with its gorgeous 3K OLED panel with slim bezels. This, combined with its 1.5kg weight, makes the G14 a portable gaming powerhouse that can also double for creative work that requires color accuracy.

Specifications ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA403 Display 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800), 120Hz, OLED Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor (8-Cores /16-Threads) GPU NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM 32GB LPDDR5X 6400 MHz Weight 1.5 KG Storage 1TB Price $2199

4) Acer Nitro 16 AMD

Acer Nitro 16 is a great budget Ryzen laptop for gaming (Image via Acer)

If you’re looking for a budget Ryzen laptop for gaming then the Nitro 16 from Acer is a solid option. It strikes a great balance between affordability without sacrificing a lot of performance.

While the Nitro 16 may not reach the heights of top-tier laptops, its Ryzen 7940HS and RTX 4060 graphics card will give you excellent performance at 1080p resolution. It also features a Full HD 1080p display clocked at 165Hz for a smooth experience. However, the TFT LCD technology looks dated in 2024 and leaves a lot more to be desired.

Acer Nitro 16 is all about decent performance at decent pricing. It can be considered if you’re on a strict budget or mainly enjoy playing competitive titles rather than demanding single-player games.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 AMD Display 16-inch, 165Hz 1080p TFT LCD Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor (8 core/16 threads) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB DDR6 VRAM) RAM 16 GB DDR5 Weight 2.7 KG Storage 512GB SSD Price $1099

5) MSI Katana A15

MSI Katana packs powerful hardware at a competitive price (Image via MSI)

MSI Katana offers accessible 1080p gaming performance without breaking the bank. While the laptop looks slightly dated according to 2024 standards, it gets everything you want in a gaming laptop on a budget.

The laptop features a Ryzen 7 8945HS processor with the RTX 4070 GPU and outperforms the similarly priced competition. It can run all the modern 2024 games at high settings while maintaining consistent performance on 1080p resolution.

Speaking of the display, the Full HD 15.6-inch IPS panel works great for competitive gaming and provides decent color and brightness levels for day-to-day gaming use.

Overall, MSI Katana is a great value-for-money laptop if you’re a student who is looking for a good gaming experience.

Specifications MSI Katana A15 Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 144 Hz, IPS-Level panel Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor (8-Cores /16-Threads) GPU NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 MHz Weight 2.7Kg Storage 512GB SSD Price $1499

In conclusion, the Razer Blade 14 or the Zerphyrus G14 can be your best option if you're seeking the perfect balance between portability and power.

However, if budget isn’t a concern and you’re looking for high performance on a Ryzen laptop, then the MSI Raider can help you achieve maximum framerates with its top-of-the-line hardware.

