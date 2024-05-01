5 laptops with the best screens

The laptops that have the best screens are those that offer an immersive viewing experience, have enough screen real estate for creative work, and have pleasing colors. It doesn't matter if you want a laptop for creative work, entertainment, or gaming in general, having a good display makes all the difference.

When choosing laptops for display, apart from having a large display size, there are other peripherals like refresh rate, resolution, and display quality that you have to take into account.

In this article we will do just that, and present to you, the five best laptops with the best screens.

A look at the laptops with the best screens

1) Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED - best resolution

The Zenbook Pro 16X has one of the best screens overall (Image via Asus)

Price: $2,699.99

The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is our pick for the laptop with the best resolution. It features a stunning 16-inch 4K OLED display that gives bright and realistic colors. Other features include an expansive 16:10 NanoEdge display with touchscreen abilities. This laptop is an absolute beast for creative work, as it has a great display and the performance to keep up with taxing software.

Specifications Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Display 16-inch, 4K OLED, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

You also get a tilting keyboard and a dial that helps you have precise control of parameters in the software. The laptop is over the top performance-wise, as it runs on the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. You get 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Pros:

It features a stunning OLED display that produces deep blacks, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast for creative work.

Has powerful specs and can handle heavy gaming and creative work.

Has a premium build quality along with a professional look.

Cons:

It is quite expensive.

The overall battery life tends to be average.

Limited Upgradeability: Some models may have soldered RAM or storage.

Here's the buying link.

2) Dell XPS 17 - best display size

The Dell XPS 17 has one of the best screens with the best display size (Image via Dell)

Price: $2,749.00

The Dell XPS 17 provides the right display size and has one of the best screens for a wide range of work. The large 17-inch UHD+ display makes it the perfect all-rounder for entertainment, productivity, and gaming. It features an anti-reflect touchscreen display and has a solid aluminum and carbon fiber construction.

Specifications Dell XPS 17 Display 17-inch, UHD+, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 ROM 1TB RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

It is powered by the 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. You also get RAM and storage of 32GB DDR5 and 1TB SSD respectively. With over-the-top features like this, there's pretty much nothing this laptop can't do.

Do note that while it's true that the Blade 18 has the largest display size, it surely isn't the best when you take resolution, quality, and other peripherals into consideration. Due to this, we have chosen the XPS 17 for this field.

Pros:

Has a large 17-inch display that's ideal for multitasking, creative work, or entertainment.

Offers great color accuracy and viewing angles with IPS technology.

Features premium materials and construction for a durable feel.

Cons:

It is quite bulky and not ideal for travel due to size and weight.

It falls on the expensive side due to its large screen and premium features.

Like the previous option, it features a relatively low refresh rate.

Here's the buying link.

3) Macbook Pro (M3 Pro) - best display quality

The MacBook Pro has one of the best screens with the best display quality overall (Image via Apple)

Price: $2,499.00

The Macbook Pro with the M3 Pro chipset has one of the best screens with the best display quality overall. It features a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which Apple claims to be its best to date.

You get up to 1600 nits brightness for HDR content and up to 1000 nits brightness for XDR. The LCD panel allows for 120Hz refresh rates and provides realistic and vibrant colors.

Specifications Macbook Pro (M3 Pro) Display 16.2-inch, Liquid Retina XDR, 120Hz Processor M3 Pro GPU 18-core GPU ROM 512GB RAM 18GB Memory Technology DDR5

Along with the stunning display, it also features great performance features that make it the perfect choice for students and creative professionals. Speaking of performance, it runs on the M3 Pro chipset and has 18GB unified memory along with 512GB SSD storage. You can have greater storage and memory options, but they tend to get quite expensive.

Pros:

Has an incredible XDR Retina display known for excellent color accuracy, sharpness, and brightness.

Features great ecosystem support.

Offers a comfortable typing experience and has intuitive touchpad gestures.

Cons:

Features limited upgrading capabilities.

Has a high price point.

Here's the buying link.

4) Razer Blade 18 - best refresh rate

The Razer Blade 18 has one of the best screens with a high refresh rate (Image via Razer)

Price: $3,099.99

Next on our list of the laptops with the best screens is the Razer Blade 18. It features the highest refresh rate of 300Hz and has a huge 18-inch QHD+ display. You get incredibly smooth visuals and sharp vibrant colors, making it perfect for gaming and entertainment. More features include the NVIDIA G-Sync, 1000 nites brightness, and 16:10 display resolution.

Specifications Razer Blade 18 Display 18-inch, QHD+, 300Hz Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

When looking at the performance, it features the Intel Core i9-14900HX and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. You get 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is upgradable. It features the Ada Lovelace architecture along with DLSS 3 and Nvidia Max-Q support, making it a beast of a laptop for gaming.

Pros:

Features the highest refresh rate that's ideal for smooth visuals.

Consists of powerful hardware with the Intel i9 CPU and RTX 407 GPU.

Has an excellent keyboard with per-key RGB.

Cons:

Has a bulky build that makes it less portable.

Its powerful components and high refresh rate lead to a shorter battery life.

Here's the buying link.

5) Dell Alienware x16 R2 - best support for tech

The Alienware x16 R2 has one of the best screens with good tech support (Image via Dell)

Price: $2,099.99

Last on our list of the laptops with the best screens is the Dell Alienware x16 R2. It offers the Nvidia G-Sync support with its 16-inch QHD+ display. It produces accurate colors and its fast refresh rate ensures smooth visuals for gaming. While the Alienware is traditionally a gaming laptop, it also excels in creative fields and is amazing for movies and TV shows.

Specifications Dell Alienware x16 R2 Display 16-inch, QHD+, 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of performance, it runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and runs on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. You get 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage in the base model. You can opt for higher specifications, but they get quite pricey. It also has unique AlienFX lighting which illuminates the trackpad, keyboard, logo, and back panel.

Pros:

It features Nvidia G-Sync support and has advanced display technologies like Dolby Vision for HDR content.

It is equipped with premium processors like the Ultra 7 and has the RTX 4060 GPU.

Has very customizable lighting options that give it a unique look.

Cons:

It has a bulky design and a somewhat flashy aesthetic that may not appeal to everyone.

It is one of the more expensive options on the list.

Here's the buying link.

