Best 17-inch gaming laptops in 2024

The best 17-inch gaming laptops are capable of providing an immersive experience like no other. These devices have been optimized for high performance but lack portability as a trade-off. Although they're not the most portable option, they provide a great experience for those who like larger displays. They do fall on the expensive side but justify it with performance.

These sizes are typically not preferred by everyone and thus, manufacturers produce fewer models. Brands like MSI, Razer, and Gigabyte produce some of the best laptops in this segment. However, with so many configurations, it can be quite daunting. This article will look at the best 17-inch gaming laptops you can buy in 2024.

Best 17-inch gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) MSI Vector GP78 HX

MSI Vector GP78 HX - best 17-inch gaming laptops (Image via MSI)

Price: $2,099.99

The MSI Vector GP78 HX is a great option in this category and comes from the Vector GP series dedicated to hardcore gaming. It is powered by an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics. Its large 144Hz FHD+ display produces bright colors with smooth stutter-free performance.

Specifications MSI Vector GP78 HX Display 17.3" FHD+, 144Hz Processor Intel core i9-13950HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

With the Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3 support, you can take full advantage of Ray Tracing to experience gaming at the highest quality. You get 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which can easily handle the latest AAA titles.

The laptop has a bright and colorful keyboard that stands out, featuring per-key RGB lighting that looks unique while providing a good break from the older single-color RGB. You can even set the lights to flicker to the beat of music or to receive real-time in-game status.

Pros:

Despite being expensive, it provides the best hardware configurations for high-end gaming

Has efficient thermal management that keeps the laptop cool under heavy loads

Features a unique keyboard that provides a satisfying typing experience for gamers and writers

Its upgradable RAM and storage options allow for some customization down the line

Cons:

The laptop is slightly heavier and thicker compared to other options

Quite expensive compared to its competitors

2) Razer Blade 17

Razer Blade 17 - best 17-inch gaming laptops (Image via Razer)

Price: $2,099.99

Coming from the Blade series, the Razer Blade 17 is one of the more premium options for high-end gaming. It runs on the Intel Core i9-12900H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. While not as advanced as some of its competitors in terms of GPU, it has one of the best displays on the list, thus justifying its position as one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops.

Specifications Razer Blade 17 Display 17.3" UHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i9-12900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROM 1TB SSD RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

This laptop features a stellar 17" UHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. In terms of RAM and storage, you get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The GPU is built with NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, Ampere, and is supported with DLSS to improve the overall game experience.

Pros:

It produces very high performance for buttery smooth gameplay

Has a sleek, lightweight aluminum chassis that feels luxurious and durable

The display has high refresh rates and good color accuracy for an immersive experience

Cons:

It is one of the more expensive options on this list

Has relatively mediocre battery life as unplugged use is limited

3) Asus TUF F17

Asus TUF F17 - best 17-inch gaming laptops (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,499.99

Next on our list is the Asus TUF F17, coming from the TUF gaming series built for durability. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13700H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics and features a large 144Hz FHD display that allows for stutter-free performance when paired with Nvidia G-Sync.

Specifications Asus TUF F17 Display 17.3" FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get decent RAM and storage of 16GB DDR5 and 1TB SSD respectively, which can handle high-end games when paired with the RTX 4060 GPU. With the Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3 support, you can expect high framerates even at the best resolution settings. It features military-grade toughness and protects against heat, cold, humidity, and accidental drops.

Pros:

It offers powerful specs at a competitive price point, making it a budget-friendly option

Has durable construction that's built to withstand everyday wear and tear

Has good battery performance compared to other gaming laptops on this list

Cons:

Similar to the MSI Vector GP78 HX, this laptop is quite bulky

Display quality could have been better

4) GIGABYTE Aorus 17H

GIGABYTE Aorus 17H - best 17-inch gaming laptops (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $1,749.00

The GIGABYTE Aorus 17H is a great option overall and one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops due to its extensive specifications and affordability. It runs on the Intel Core i7-13700H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. With the Ada Lovelace architecture, Max-Q Technologies, and DLSS 3 support, you can comfortably run the latest AAA titles at some of the highest settings.

Specifications GIGABYTE Aorus 17H Display 17.3" FHD, 380Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It features an incredible 360Hz FHD display, allowing for buttery smooth transitions and stutter-free performance. You get the standard 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage with this laptop. With the Exclusive Gigabyte Control Center, you can modify performance settings, display settings, and RGB lighting.

Pros:

It offers competitive hardware configurations for demanding games and applications

Has a great keyboard that provides a satisfying typing experience for gaming

Cons:

With a thicker chassis, it is one of the heavier laptops on this list

Features relatively average battery life

5) HP OMEN 17

HP OMEN 17 - best 17-inch gaming laptops (Image via HP)

Price: $1,949.99

Last on our list of the best 17-inch gaming laptops is the HP OMEN 17. It runs on the Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. It features a large 165Hz QHD display with Anti-glare and Low blue light features. With NVIDIA DLSS, Max-Q and Ray tracing, you are sure to have an incredible experience gaming on this laptop.

Specifications HP OMEN 17 Display 17.3" UHD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

You get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is great when paired with the RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop also has a great audio interface with the Bang & Olufsen audio system. It is relatively heavy and less portable, weighing in at 6.19lb.

Pros:

It offers a good balance between performance and price

Has a decent build quality with a well-built chassis

Features relatively longer battery life compared to some other gaming laptops

Cons:

Its thermal management might not be as efficient as some competitors

Display quality is average and might not be the best in the segment

May come pre-installed with unwanted software and bloatware

