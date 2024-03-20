Is gaming laptop worth buying over a desktop? Advantages and drawbacks explored

A curious question that is often pondered in a gaming enthusiast's mind is - is a gaming laptop worth buying over a desktop? Both devices have their set of pros and cons, which often create confusion when selecting the right machine. For years, gaming desktops had the reputation of offering better performance for the price compared to laptops. However, the current scenario is somewhat different. Gaming laptops are now evenly capable of handling hardcore games, making them worth buying in 2024.

However, selecting a single device between a gaming desktop and a laptop is harder than ever. This post explores the advantages and disadvantages of both machines so that you can make an informed decision depending on your use case.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Do gaming laptops perform well?

Undoubtedly, gaming laptops perform much better now than they used to. However, when it comes to raw power, desktops outclass its counterpart even though the specs are identical. Power and space are the biggest reasons behind it.

Laptops are generally designed to be compact and portable, so cramming a powerful power supply into them would be impractical. But the same constraint doesn’t apply to a desktop. They can utilize more powerful hardware components. More power supply means more smooth performance.

Mobile GPUs and CPUs are also substantially weaker, and their bigger version can't fit inside a small laptop frame. Moreover, a big chassis and more fans allow desktops to maintain a lower temperature under a heavy workload.

That doesn’t mean that the cooling mechanisms of laptops are not good. However, having less body space, laptops can't dissipate heat effectively, resulting in sluggish performance and hardware damage.

Other than that, replacing or removing components of a gaming laptop is much more complex than the desktop. This is because most components in a laptop are soldered in, making upgrades difficult or impossible. That hinders the performance of the laptop in the long run.

So, technically, a desktop is more powerful and offers a better performance than gaming laptops.

Is a gaming laptop worth buying the price?

Gaming laptops are usually more expensive than desktops. Let’s take an example:

Specification Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop Processor Intel Core i7 14700F Intel Core i7 13700H Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (12GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) Memory 16GB 16GB Storage 1TB SSD 1TB SSD Price $1699 $1799

Despite having the older generation processor and weaker mobile hardware, the x16 laptop costs more than an R16 desktop. The desktop will cost much cheaper if you go for similar specifications.

It is also worth noting that you'll need to buy the external equipment if you are just starting out with a new desktop. You will need a good gaming monitor, gaming mouse, and other gaming setup accessories to get a smooth gaming experience. All these accessories will add up to the overall cost of a gaming desktop.

In a nutshell, gaming laptops with comparable performance to desktops tend to be more expensive and sometimes overpriced.

Are gaming laptops good for portability?

Desktops are not portable at all. Gaming laptops are. This is where the completion leans completely to one side. They indeed have bigger and more powerful hardware components than other normal laptops, which makes them chunkier and heavier. However, in the end, 17-inch systems can fold up and fit in a bag.

Is a gaming laptop worth buying in 2024?

If you are looking for more raw power and decent performance for hardcore gaming, you should get a desktop. It is more powerful, upgradeable, and affordable than its laptop counterpart.

And to answer the question, is a gaming laptop worth buying over a desktop? Yes, but it solely depends on your needs and preferences. If you want an all-in-one machine you can carry around, a gaming laptop is definitely an option you must consider.

