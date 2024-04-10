The latest models of RTX 4060 laptops cost between $1300 and $1700, which is quite steep. This GPU was meant to be budget-friendly, but inflation has hindered that from happening. However, prices have decreased for select RTX laptops.

This article features five budget-friendly RTX 4060 laptops you can buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 budget RTX 4060 laptops in 2024

1) GIGABYTE AORUS 7 9KF-E3US513SH Gaming Laptop - $1,049

GIGABYTE AORUS 7 (Image via Gigabyte)

This Gigabyte AORUS 7 is one of the best RTX 4060 laptops at this price range considering everything it offers. The display's extremely narrow bezels allow for true immersion in a game or movie, and its 360Hz high refresh rate provides a big advantage for competitive players.

The RTX 4060 GPU in this laptop has a great boost clock owing to the availability of 105W of power for the GPU alone, which facilitates higher clock speeds and subsequently more FPS. So, games like Dragon's Dogma 2 will run better on this machine.

Pros

The RTX 4060 has up to 105W TDP.

360Hz refresh rate.

Bezel-less display.

Thunderbolt 4 port.

WIFI 6E.

Cons

It features a 12th-generation Intel processor, which is relatively older.

DDR4 RAM kits.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 17.3-inch Bezel-less FHD display with 360Hz CPU Intel Core i5 12500H GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 with 105W TGP Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Battery Li-Po 99Wh

2) Lenovo Legion 5 83EF Gaming Laptop - $999.49

Lenovo Legion 5 83EF (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop also has a bezel-less display and a QHD resolution. The inclusion of a QHD display makes games more detailed. That's because higher resolution allows more pixels to be rendered on screen, making any scene more detailed. Any content you watch on this display will be an absolute pleasure.

To power this high-resolution display, the RTX 4060 in this laptop has 140W of power, which is significantly higher than the previous machine. It has a Ryzen 7 octa-core CPU with DDR5 RAM that boosts performance, making it one of the most powerful RTX 4060 laptops under $1000.

Pros

QHD bezel-less display.

140W GPU TGP.

Ryzen 7 CPU.

DDR5 RAM.

Includes a free 32GB USB flash drive.

Cons

Speakers are not adequately loud.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch Bezel-less QHD display with 165Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 with 140W TGP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Battery 60Wh

3) MSI Cyborg 15 1512043SKU Gaming Laptop - $939

MSI Cyborg 15 with RGB keyboard (Image via MSI)

The MSI Cyborg 15 is a thin and light gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display that has thin bezels on all three sides. It packs a 12-core CPU paired with DDR5 RAM, which is quite an achievement considering how thin it is. Its slim design is a pro as well as a con: although it's lightweight and easy to carry in a backpack, the GPU is severely power-limited to 45W.

Many games will provide less FPS than other RTX 4060 laptops, but it still has the same 8GB VRAM.

Pros

Bezel-less display.

12-core CPU.

DDR5 RAM.

RGB Keyboard.

144Hz refresh rate.

Cons

The GPU is quite limited by the lower 45W TGP.

Battery life is not quite up to the mark.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch Bezel-less FHD display with 144Hz CPU Intel Core i7 12650H GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 with 45W TDP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Battery 53.5Wh

4) Dell G15 5535 Gaming Laptop - $911.49

Dell G15 5535 Gaming Laptop (Image via Dell)

This Dell G15 laptop is the best laptop on this list in terms of performance and efficiency. It has the new Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core CPU based on the new Zen 4 architecture, so you will get the best CPU performance. In fact, this little beast of a CPU can reach 5.1 GHz, making it the only CPU to get this speed on our list.

Even the RTX 4060 is boosted with 140W of TGP, so expect top-of-the-line performance in gaming as well.

Pros

Up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.

165Hz refresh rate.

140W TGP for the GPU.

Decent battery life.

Cons

It's a bit on the heavier side.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display

15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 with 140W TDP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Battery 86Wh

5) HP Victus 15-fa1041TX Gaming Laptop - $899.99

HP Victus 15 with cooling stand (Image via HP)

This is the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop on this list, with an FHD display and a 144Hz high refresh rate. The bezels are narrow, which is ideal for binge-watching. Moreover, the RTX 4060 that will power the games you play has up to 75W TGP.

It's not the lowest TGP, but certainly not the highest. It should perform close to 80 to 85% of the full-power laptop RTX 4060.

Pros

Thin and light design.

10-core CPU.

RTX 4060 with 75W TGP.

Great battery life.

WIFI 6.

Cons

Speakers sound tiny and without any depth.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch Bezel-less FHD display with 144Hz CPU Intel Core i5 12500H GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 with 75W TDP Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Battery Li-Ion 70Wh

These are the five budget RTX 4060 laptops in 2024. Some have a bezel-less display, while others have 360Hz high refresh rate screen. However, each model has its set of pros and cons. So, buy RTX 4060 laptops that best suit your needs.