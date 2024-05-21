5 best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Selecting the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 can be tricky. Multiple brands offer so many compelling options that make the decision-making process complex. Although the “best” device will be based on individual needs and preferences, a good machine will provide a stable gaming experience. The new title from Xbox Game Studios is demanding, which is why you will need to invest in a powerful system.

Several options can be termed the “best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.” In this article, we list five of them. We also analyze what these devices bring to the table and why they are ideal for playing the title.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2: System requirements

The system requirements for the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 are high (Image via Xbox)

Let’s look at the system requirements to play Hellblade 2. This will help you match the recommended specs with our list of the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Minimum:

OS Windows 10/11 64 Bit Processor Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 16GB Graphics Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580 Storage >70GB

Recommended:

OS Windows 10/11 64 Bit Processor Intel i7-10700K | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 16GB Graphics Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A770 Storage >70GB

What are the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2?

1) Alienware m18 R2

The m18 R2 is a great device to play modern AAA titles (Image via Dell)

A subsidiary of Dell, Alienware is highly popular for its top-end gaming machines. The m18 R2 is a great option for gamers seeking raw power. It packs a punch with its i7-14650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060. While it is expensive, it's worth the premium.

It offers many upgrade opportunities down the line and has a rugged build. HX processors are designed for high performance and should offer an uninterrupted experience in the latest release of Senua's Saga. Plus, the configuration options make it a future-proof option.

Specifications Alienware m18 R2 Model New m18 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Corei7 14650HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Display 18-inch QHD+ RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Battery 97Wh Price $1,899

The m18 R2 is a great device. However, it is thick and heavy. If you prioritize portability, consider checking the other options mentioned in our list of the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

The battery life is also short and you can expect only around four hours of uptime on a single charge.

Pros:

It delivers excellent gaming performance.

It is available in plenty of customization options.

Cons:

It comes with a hefty price tag.

Battery life is very low.

2) Acer Nitro 16 AMD

The Nitro 16 AMD is arguably one of the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Image via Acer)

The Nitro 16 AMD is a featured-pack device. It comes with high specs that can handle Hellblade 2 with ease. You can expect high FPS even at higher resolution. What sets it apart from the other best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is its customization and various tracking support (CPU, GPU, and other performance parameters).

With the help of the NitroSense app, you can choose between various modes. Performance and Turbo modes will give you a fluid experience when playing the latest Xbox Studio title. You can also make various other adjustments to add a more personalized experience to your gaming.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 AMD Model AN16-41-R4CY OS Windows 11 Home Processor Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Display 16-inch LCD RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Battery 90Wh Price $1,299

From the display to the battery, this device is impressive. Interestingly, it can run for around 10 hours on normal tasks like web browsing or media playback. The only tradeoff is the speaker quality, which is average.

Pros:

It has incredible battery life.

Performance and Turbo mode for boosted performance.

Cons:

Speakers are mediocre.

It is a heavy device.

3) Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 AMD

The Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 AMD is a highly powerful gaming device (Image via Lenovo)

The Legion Slim 5 is a great portable device. It is loaded with excellent specs, including a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, RTX 4060 card, 16GB of primary storage, and 1TB of secondary storage. These configurations are more than enough to run the new Senua's Saga smoothly.

Despite being slim, there is no extra cutting to features and ports. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a big vent on the left side. On the right, you get a full-size SD card reader, a webcam switch, a headset jack, and a vent. The back edge includes additional ports as well- two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a power port, and a full-size HDMI port.

All these features position it among the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Specifications Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 AMD Model 82Y5000BUS OS Windows 11 Home Processor Ryzen 7 7840HS/Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Display 14.5-inch WQXGA+ RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Battery 73.6Wh Price $1,282

It also features a 14-inch OLED display (WQXGA+), which offers vivid contrasts and expansive viewing angles. It has a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color spectrum that guarantees top-notch visual fidelity. You can use it for around six hours on a full charge.

Pros:

Overall, it is a balanced device.

It delivers high-quality visuals.

Cons:

You might notice heating issues.

Fans might get noisy on high-end tasks.

4) HP OMEN 16

The HP OMEN 16 is a high-end gaming machine (Image via OMEN)

OMEN laptops are renowned for their high-end performance. The OMEN 16 is no exception. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which can easily run Hellblade 2. You can get seamless gameplay at high resolutions with high frame rates and demanding settings.

The combination of a powerful CPU and GPU suggests this laptop will deliver consistent performance for the unforeseen future.

Specifications HP OMEN 16 Model 16z-xf000 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) Display 16.1-inch FHD RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 83Wh Price $1,229

In my opinion, the screen is what makes the OMEN 16- one of the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. It has a 16.1-inch display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 7 ms response time, 300 nits of brightness, and is anti-glare. However, it comes pre-loaded with non-required applications. It can last for a little over four hours without requiring another charge-up.

Pros:

The build quality is solid and sturdy.

Gaming performance is decent.

Cons:

Battery life is short.

It comes with bloatware.

5) MSI Cyborg 14

The MSI Cyborg 14 is a pocket-friendly device that can handle demanding titles (Image via MSI)

The Cyborg 14 is one of the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 with its high specs and comes at a reasonable price. If you are on a tight budget, this is the right choice for you.

In terms of performance, it is capable enough to run the latest Senua's Saga without any hiccups. It comes with 32GB of RAM, which is more than sufficient to handle any action-adventure game.

Specifications MSI Cyborg 14 Model A13VE-092US OS Windows 11 PRO Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Display 14-inch FHD+ RAM 32GB Storage 1TB Battery 53.5Wh Price Starts at $999

The battery life is the biggest tradeoff of the Cyborg 14 with a capacity of only 53.5. This is fairly low compared to its counterparts. I would assume it gives around three or three and a half hours for video playback.

Pros:

Available at a competitive price.

It is a future-proof option.

Cons:

You need to sit close to your charging socket, as it runs only around three hours.

That was our list of the best laptops for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, taking into consideration different user preferences.

