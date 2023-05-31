Nvidia RTX 4080 Ti expected launch date, specs, pricing, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Ti is shaping up as a solid 4K gaming video card for the high-end audience. The Ti refresh won't be a generational leap, and gamers on the 4080 might have no reason to upgrade. From the looks of it, the GPU will be Nvidia's ultimate try to squeeze out the maximum from the Ada Lovelace architecture.

According to leaked specs, the 4080 Ti will be based on the AD102 GPU, the same processor that powers the higher-end RTX 4090. This is a surefire way to bump up the graphics card's performance without spending too much time on research and development.

Nvidia has not confirmed any of the leaks discussed in this article. Thus, take all the details with a grain of salt. However, if the Ti launches from the last couple of generations are anything to go by, the final RTX 4080 Ti won't be very far apart.

The RTX 4080 Ti will be an insanely powerful graphics card

According to the leaked specs, the RTX 4080 Ti will be about 5% faster than the 4080, thanks to the spec bumps and a higher power rating. The leaked specs and probable launch dates are listed below.

Leaked specs of the RTX 4080 Ti

According to the currently leaked specs, the upcoming 4080 Ti will pack about 40% more CUDA and RT cores. The Tensor core count is also being bumped by about 33%. This should push the raw rasterization performance of the card up by a solid margin. The increased CUDA and Tensor core count should also contribute to increased DLSS 3.0 performance, making the new GPU a bigger pixel pusher than ever.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 Ti Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 Graphics processor AD102 AD103 CUDA cores 14,080 9,728 RT cores 110 76 Tensor cores 440 304 VRAM 20 GB 21.2 Gbps GDDR6X 320-bit 16 GB 22.4 Gbps GDDR6X 256-bit Base clock 2100 MHz 2205 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz 2505 MHz TDP 400W 320W

Leaks also suggest that the VRAM capacity will be bumped from 16 GB GDDR6X on the RTX 4080 to a massive 20 GB on the new card. However, the RTX 4080 Ti is rumored to pack slower 21.2 Gbps GDDR6X instead of the 22.4 Gbps GDDR6X on the 4080.

The TDP will likely be bumped too, and the 4080 Ti is rumored to draw 400W. This will make it the most power-hungry 80-class GPU ever released. In comparison, the RTX 3080 Ti was rated for 350W.

How much should the 4080 Ti cost?

The RTX 4080 was introduced for a whopping $1,199, while the flagship 4090 will cost you $1,599. Thus, the upcoming RTX 4080 Ti will be priced anywhere between these GPUs.

If previous trends are anything to go by, an introductory price of $1,399 sounds reasonable. However, we won't be surprised if the company pushes the MSRP to $1,499, the RTX 3090's original price tag.

Expected launch date

Traditionally, Team Green has followed up their original GPUs with a Ti refresh a year into their life cycle. The RTX 3080 Ti, for instance, was introduced in June 2021, almost nine months after the 3080 was announced.

Since the 4080 was launched in November 2022, and Nvidia already has launches planned until July 2023, we aren't expecting the 4080 Ti until Fall. That said, the 4080 and the 4090 remain more than enough for almost every video game in the market. Thus, the cards might be delayed until CES 2024 and be introduced alongside the 4090 Ti.

