  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Nvidia RTX 5050 vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is best for gaming in mid-2025?

Nvidia RTX 5050 vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is best for gaming in mid-2025?

By Arka Mukherjee
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:39 GMT
The RTX 5050 and 4050 laptop GPUs are entry-level designs targeting the budget audience (Image via Amazon and Asus)
The RTX 5050 and 4050 laptop GPUs are entry-level designs targeting the budget audience (Image via Amazon and Asus)

The Nvidia RTX 5050 laptops have finally found a footing in the market as a replacement for the insanely popular 4050. With extra cores, new Blackwell architecture, support for DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, and extra VRAM, the pixel pusher seems like a solid upgrade on paper. However, the last-generation laptops aren't being phased out just yet. You can still find several options brand new, which may make choosing difficult.

Ad

In this article, we have compared the two mobile GPUs and presented the exact performance gains side by side. Read on to find out which device is better for you.

Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 4050 laptops both target entry-level 1080p gaming

RTX 50 series gaming laptops bring DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation to the masses (Image via Nvidia)
RTX 50 series gaming laptops bring DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation to the masses (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 50 series gaming laptops are based on a newer architecture. This gives them significant improvements in efficiency, ray tracing, and native rasterization. Let's review the hardware specs bundled with the 5050 and 4050 laptop GPUs to get an idea of what you're signing up for.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Specs comparison

The Blackwell-based 5050 doesn't feature significant bumps in on-paper specs. It comes with the same 2,560 CUDA cores, 20 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), 80 Tensor, and 20 RT cores. The operating clock speeds have been significantly bumped this generation, with the 5050 sporting boost clocks 300 MHz faster than the last gen.

The VRAM gets the biggest upgrade. The RTX 5050 now has 24 Gbps 8 GB GDDR7 based on a 128-bit bus. That's up from the 96-bit 16 Gbps 6 GB GDDR6. The result is a doubling of the total memory bandwidth: 384 GB/s vs. 192 GB/s.

Ad

In terms of on-paper performance, you get 13.6 TFLOPs with the 5050, up from the 8.99 TFLOPs on the last-gen GPU (a 50% bump). Here's a side-by-side specs comparison:

SpecificationRTX 5050 Laptop GPURTX 4050 Laptop GPU
Architecture / ProcessBlackwell (4 nm, GB207)Ada Lovelace (4 nm, AD107)
CUDA Cores (Shaders)2,5602,560
Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs)2020
Tensor / AI Cores8080
Ray Tracing Cores2020
Base Clock~2,235 MHz~1,455 MHz
Boost Clock~2,662 MHz~2,370 MHz
FP32 Compute (Boost)~12.9 TFLOPs~8.99 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR76 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus Width128-bit96-bit
Memory Bandwidth384 GB/s (8 GB × 128-bit × 24 Gbps)~192 GB/s (6 GB × 96-bit × 16 Gbps)
TFLOPs FP16/FP32 (Wikipedia)~13.63 TFLOPs (shows general data across RTX 50 mobile series)~8.99 TFLOPs (from RTX 4050 mobile spec)
AI (TOPS)~440 AI TOPS~194 AI TOPS
Memory TypeGDDR7GDDR6
TGP (Power Consumption)35 – 100 W35 – 115 W
Release DateJune 2025February 2023
Ad

In terms of pricing, RTX 5050-based designs generally sell for $1,150, with the 4050 ones sitting at $250 cheaper. Some options dip below $900 during sale periods. An Acer Nitro V with RTX 4050 is currently listed at $809.99 as a back-to-school budget pick.

Performance comparison

The RTX 4050 laptop GPU stays competitive against some of the newer launches (Image via Nvidia)
The RTX 4050 laptop GPU stays competitive against some of the newer launches (Image via Nvidia)

Here are some of the framerates achieved by either GPU in some of the latest video games. All benchmarks were recorded at 1080p on an ROG Strix G16 laptop for the 5050 and a Legion 5 for the 4050. Both GPUs were paired with the same Core i7-14650HX CPU. We sourced the data from the YouTube channel Game Tests.

Ad
Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPUNvidia RTX 5050 laptop GPU
Forza Horizon 558 FPS87 FPS
Cyberpunk 207746 FPS63 FPS
The Witcher 337 FPS42 FPS
Hogwarts Legacy63 FPS73 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 257 FPS69 FPS
Black Myth Wukong59 FPS68 FPS
Starfield54 FPS60 FPS
Shadow of the Tomb Raider123 FPS145 FPS
Ad

On average, the Nvidia RTX 5050 laptop GPU delivers about 22.7% higher performance than the RTX 4050 laptop GPU. That's a solid gen-on-gen performance gap. The games showing the largest gains are especially the ones heavier on GPU: Forza Horizon 5 (+50%), Cyberpunk 2077 (+37%), and Red Dead Redemption 2 (+21%).

Overall, we recommend spending the $250 premium for the RTX 5050 laptop. The GPU is future-proofed and can consistently hit 60 FPS at 1080p resolutions. Moreover, you get the added insurance of DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, which helps hit smooth framerates in more demanding titles. Since the 4050 laptops cost almost 80% of the newer variants and misses out on all these features, it isn't a good deal.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications